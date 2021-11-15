‘I’m a big fan’ – Former Gunner admits following the progress of Smith Rowe

Theo Walcott has admitted that he is a big fan of Emile Smith Rowe, the latest Arsenal youngster to make his debut for the England side.

Gareth Southgate called the 21 year-old into his squad for the matches with Albania and San Marino this week, and he came off the bench to make his debut in the first of those two matches.

Smith Rowe could well be in line to make his full debut this evening in the second of those matches, knowing that just one point against minnows San Marino will seal our qualification for the World Cup in Qatar in just over 12 months time.

While Emile has been coming in for praise from numerous pundits in recent months due to his consistent form for his club, former Gunner Theo Walcott can join the growing list of those who is a keen follower of his progress.

Walcott told TalkSport: “Smith Rowe, he made his debut the other night, which I am a big fan of. I really am.”

Smith Rowe’s playing style and fearlessness will surely continue to attract fans, and his consistency of late is what is making him look the real deal so far this season. There is no doubt in my mind that some of our recent results would not have gone our way without him in the side, and I honestly cannot wait to see what he can bring next, with so much potential for growth still there also.

Patrick