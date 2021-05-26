“I’m a bit disappointed in the news, to be honest” Campbell slams Arsenal

Kevin Campbell is very unimpressed by the news that Arsenal has fired Steve Bould as their Under23 manager.

Bould spent around three decades at the club as a player and coach, but he has been unceremoniously kicked out, according to Sky Sports.

He is the latest old member of the club to be relieved of his duties as the Gunners continue to rebuild their team.

At the start of the pandemic last season, they made several members of staff redundant including their top scouts.

The sackings have continued as they look to rebuild the team and change every part of what most fans know about the club.

Campbell is unimpressed by the sacking of Bould who has been key in helping the club develop some of their best talents.

He admits that Bould has been at the club for long and probably went stale, but insists that he doesn’t like how he was fired by the club.

When asked by Football Insider for his thoughts on Bould’s dismissal, Campbell said: “It shocked me.

“I’m a bit disappointed in the news, to be honest. He has been at the club 30 years, it’s a long time.

“The club must feel that they can bring somebody in who can improve the development of the younger players.

“Steve is an ex-teammate of mine, I know him well. He has looked after the youth team, the Under-23s and he has also been the assistant manager to Arsene Wenger. He has done so much for the club.

“Maybe he went a bit stale. 30 years is a long time at one club. Hopefully whoever comes in can take the Under-23s to the next level.

“I just don’t like the way it was done. I hope he is alright and I know he won’t speak ill of the club.