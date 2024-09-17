“I’m a footballer again,” Arsenal star delighted to be back in the team

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 24: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Arsenal FC at Villa Park on August 24, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Jurrien Timber has been making headlines since the North London derby, following his superb performance for Arsenal in that match.

The Gunners have been in fantastic form for some time, but everyone knows that games against Tottenham are always challenging.

Arsenal had to work hard for their victory, and one of their standout performers was undoubtedly Timber.

After suffering a long-term injury last season that sidelined him for much of the campaign, the defender has returned fearlessly.

He made crucial tackles and important runs against Tottenham, demonstrating his commitment to the team and proving he is now fully fit.

Timber has spoken about his return to fitness, expressing his delight at being back and playing regular football again.

He told Voetbal International:

“I’m happy to be fit. After my injury, being back in the game feels the best. Last week at Oranje with my brother was super nice and now winning at Spurs. There is also a nice week coming up [against Atalanta and Manchester City]. I can’t complain, I’m a footballer again.”

Timber has a super positive attitude, and he is the type of player we need in every spot on our team.

