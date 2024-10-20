I’m a very huge fan of Mikel Arteta but he just got it wrong against Bournemouth

December 31st, 2023. That was the last time we lost a Premier League game away from home, and now almost 10 months on we have finally lost another one against Bournemouth on Saturday. The record was going to end eventually, but we would have loved for it to be delayed further, and certainly would have hated the manner in which we lost, losing partly due to a red card to Saliba in what was a rare moment of panic from the Frenchman.
If someone hadn’t watched the game, the person would have thought that the dismissal was the sole reason for the loss however factors such as key absences, poor individual performances and finally Arteta’s poor team selection were also responsible for the loss.
If you’ve consistently read my articles ,then you will know that I’m a massive fan of Mikel Arteta and would defend him no matter what just like many gooners, but this time around I just have to admit that he was in part responsible for our loss.
Before the sending off we were playing terribly with the Gunners struggling to find a creativity spark and the chief reason for this besides the absence of both Saka & Ødegaard was him choosing to go with a midfield three of Merino, Partey and Rice, Benching Martinelli and moving Trossard to the Left wing, this meant that he played Merino as a more attacking midfielder who played closer to Kai Havertz in the defensive shape.
This was a poor decision from the Spaniard, considering how well the pairing of Trossard and Havertz have done for us in Ødegaard’s absence.
The fact that Trossard struggled to impact the game on the left (causing the red card also) then it would have been better that Arteta started Martinelli and played Trossard more centrally, closer to Havertz, but we all know what he went with.
This was not the sole reason we lost, but it played it’s part in what was a very poor opening 30 minutes to the game which eventually led to our first loss of the season.
With this in mind, was there any other selection error from the Spaniard?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If we end this season the way we did the last, Arteta must be held solely responsible.
I’ve talked here countless times about how the likes of Pep and Klopp trusted their your talents to bail them out in times of injuries and how they’ve developed this players into world class players.
Arteta obviously is having non of that. Well, wether he likes it or not Nwaneri is the closest thing to Odegaard in that team at the moment. So far, he has shown he’s either not brave enough or too stubborn to take a chance on the young prospect.
Just imagine how a starting line up that had both Nwaneri in midfield and Martinelli on the wing would’ve kept pressures on the Bornmouth defense which may have led to one or two goals earlier on.
Arteta has shown so far not much has changed in terms of the mistakes that cost us for two seasons now and I’m not even mentioning the incessant lack of discipline leading to red cards, that has now joined the list.
I’m holding him responsible 💯% in case of another ‘trophiless’ season and I think the board should too.
Watching City against Wolves you can see the difference in approach between us and them. City will attack until the very last minute. Arteta need to trust his players to attack the opponents as he has players who can do that. Martinelli has shown countless times that he can play good counter attacking football and yesterday was one situation where our play needed to adapt to his strengths. I would have preferred he sacrificed Havertz and left Sterling in. Selling ESR and sending Nelson and Vieira on loan doesn’t look like good moves at the moment. Surely how can we send Nelson on loan and bring in the waning talents of Raheem.
Our first eleven is very solid but any disturbance to the team has no good remedy from the manager.
I agree he definitely needs to trust the youths at the club. We really lack balance in midfield as Partey, Rice, Jorginho and Merino are typically the same player. Either ESR or Vieira should have been kept as an option to Odegaard. Hope he rectifies in January otherwise top 4 maybe be difficult to achieve.
The pundit is right not all the time he will get it right, who remembered the season with the square pegs in round hole.
The gaffer is still learning on the job, and we must admit he is learning quickly, it’s just that little hint of stubbornness that still clouds his thoughts