“I’m at home here” Key man insists he is happy to wear the Arsenal shirt

William Saliba has been an Arsenal player since 2019, but he only just started playing for the club this season.

The French defender is one of the club’s finest players, he was on loan between 2019 and this summer.

After impressing at Olympique Marseille in the last campaign, he earned a recall from Mikel Arteta who made him a starter straightaway at the Emirates.

The defender has been in stunning form since he returned to the Emirates and they consider him one of the first names on the team sheet now.

But does he feel happy to be a part of the squad in North London? He says he does, telling Sky Sports as quoted by The Daily Mail:

‘I’m at home here. I like London, I like the club, I like everything. I feel at home here.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba has been one of our most important players this season and it has been great to have him in the squad.

He is clearly enjoying himself at the Emirates, and it is no surprise that he says he feels at home.

As long as he keeps feeling this good at the club, we expect him to remain a good player.