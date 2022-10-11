‘I’m being realistic’ – Arsenal star downplays chances of World Cup chance

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale has downplayed the likelihood that he goes to the World Cup with England as their number one.

The goalkeeper has struggled to convince Gareth Southgate that he is the ideal man to replace Jordan Pickford between the sticks, and has chosen to stick with the Everton man despite his struggles over the last 18 months.

The Blues have started the new campaign with a strong backline however, with the joint-best defensive record in the division at present, and Ramsdale is under no illusions that he is still in with a chance of breaking into the first-team for England in time for the World Cup in Qatar.

“I think the World Cup personally is six months too soon for me to really challenge,” Ramsdale admitted on the Yours, Mine, Away podcast.

“I’ve said this a few times, it’s not really for people to go: ‘Oh no, you should be number one’.

“I’m being realistic, I’ve played three times for England with a World Cup coming in six weeks. I’m not really going to play.

“But that’s not me throwing the towel in. I’m fighting to be that starting goalkeeper. But if I’m not, I’ll support whoever is the best that I can.”

As much as I’m sure every Arsenal fan believes that Aaron should be number one, Pickford’s heroics from the previous tournament still stand out, and Gareth Southgate has shown an increasing preference for his favourites, failing to stick with his previous statement about picking the players who are playing regularly and in form for their clubs.

Ramsdale is showing his maturity with his attitude to the situation however, and rightly or wrongly, Southgate doesn’t look likely to change his mind, but our guy will be there willing and ready if he is called upon.

Patrick

