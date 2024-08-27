“I’m excited, very excited.” Leah Williamson speaking ahead of Arsenal Women’s UWCL clashes

Arsenal Women missed a spot in last season’s Women’s Champions League; Paris FC knocked our Gunners out in the qualifiers, and this season, they will hope to be back playing with the best. Arsenal has a strong squad with Caldentey, Russo, and Mead in attack; Kafaji, Walti, Little, and Kyra Cooney-Cross in midfield; and Catley, Wubben-Moy, Williams, and Fox, to name a few. Arsenal Women’s squad, as strong as it is, should have what it takes to go through to the UEFA Women’s Champions League group stages.

So, what will Jonas Eidevall and the girls do to be back in Champions League football with qualifiers kicking off next week? Leah Williamson believes she and her teammates need to take the next step and embrace winning. Leah Williamson believes they’re already on the right track; they just need to dedicate themselves to the cause. She believes they should play well every day and sustain that, which should be exciting.

“Winning breeds winning, and we haven’t done it for so long that you almost have to go to the next level,” the Arsenal defender said. “You have to do more than what everybody else is doing to win. I think we need to; we’re building in the right direction. I don’t think we need to scrap everything and start again.

“I just think we need to be committed to deciding what we want to do. And if that is the win, then it takes everything; it takes every day. It’s a whole season worth of work. I’m excited, very excited.”

On September 4th, Arsenal will take on Rangers in the Round 1 UWCL qualifiers, and if they go through that, they will clash with the winner of the Atletico Madrid versus Rosenborg clash for a spot in the Round 2 qualifiers.

Picking up on Williamson’s statements, one must conclude that Arsenal Women are keen to compete for glory this season, which should heighten your excitement as a Gooner for the new campaign, which kicks off next week.

How confident are you about our Gunners getting to the UWCL group stages?

