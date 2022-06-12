‘I’m going to keep pushing’ Is Guendouzi now working against Arsenal’s interest?

Matteo Guendouzi has just completed his transfer away from Arsenal to Olympique Marseille, and he seems to be working against the Gunners’ interest already.

The midfielder was a hot-head at the Emirates, and he fell out with Mikel Arteta, which was part of the reason he left the club.

He was on loan at OM alongside William Saliba last summer, but the defender is returning to the Emirates.

Saliba has enjoyed his best professional season so far with that loan move as he thrived and even earned a call-up to the France national team.

Arsenal will give him a chance on their team from next season, but Guendouzi wants him to remain at Marseille, and he reveals that he will try his best to make that happen.

The midfielder said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘William [Saliba] now has Marseille in his heart.

‘I’m sure that he’ll come back to Marseille next season.

‘I’m going to keep pushing so that he stays with us.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba will certainly have a place on our team in the next campaign, and Guendouzi is trying to fight a losing battle.

He didn’t have the character to remain at Arsenal, else he could have been one of the top Premier League midfielders now.

Saliba looks more decent, and that attitude will help him to have a great career.

