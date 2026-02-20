“I’m going to say” Alan Shearer predicts the Arsenal v Tottenham game

Alan Shearer has predicted the outcome of the upcoming Tottenham versus Arsenal fixture, and he believes the Gunners will emerge victorious. Arsenal suffered another setback when they were held by Wolves in their most recent match, leaving them potentially just two points ahead of Manchester City heading into the North London derby. With the season entering a critical phase, victories are essential as they look to finish the campaign strongly.

Arsenal’s Recent Form And Objectives

In previous seasons, Arsenal have struggled to maintain momentum towards the end of the campaign, often finishing second in the league. This term, the team have been working diligently to break that pattern and ensure a strong conclusion. Their current form suggests a squad capable of handling pressure, though recent performances, including squandering a 2-0 lead against Wolves, have highlighted areas for improvement.

The Gunners have maintained consistency in training and tactical execution, demonstrating both determination and resilience. As the team prepares for one of the most significant fixtures of the season, their mindset and ability to respond to pressure will be closely observed by supporters and analysts alike.

Shearer Predicts Gunners Victory

As reported by the Metro, Shearer offered his prediction ahead of the match. He stated, “Arsenal have to win the game. I mean, it’s pretty simple. It would be a disaster if they didn’t, and they’re not in great form, losing a 2-0 lead in the way they did against Wolves, they go into it under huge pressure. It might even be more if City beat Newcastle on Saturday night. But Spurs give me no confidence, even with the new manager bounce, that they would hope that they’re going to get so I’m going to say an Arsenal away win.”

Shearer’s assessment reflects both the importance of the fixture and the pressure surrounding the Gunners at this stage of the season. An away victory at Tottenham would provide a crucial boost in their pursuit of the Premier League title and strengthen their chances of finishing the campaign on a high note.