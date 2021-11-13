“I’m gonna go for…” Smith Rowe reveals the England player he idolises

Emile Smith Rowe has revealed that his hero in the England shirt is David Beckham.

The midfielder had been invited to the England national team and came on as a substitute last night and has now began his journey as a Three Lions player.

Some established names pulled out of the recent international matches before he got a call from Gareth Southgate.

Rowe will be keen to take his chances and remain with the senior team in the same way as Bukayo Saka has done.

Before now, he has been watching the Three Lions as a spectator. Does he have a favourite player?

Smith Rowe answers in the affirmative in a recent interview.

‘My England hero? I’m gonna go for Becks,’ Smith Rowe told England’s YouTube channel.

‘I have to, I have to say Beckham first.

‘The set-pieces, the free-kicks and all that — everything about him man. I have to give it to him.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beckham is one of England’s most iconic players and he is a hero to most fans who watched him dazzle for the national team.

He won over 100 caps for England in a career that spanned from 1996 to 2009.

Smith Rowe is still just 21 and he will hopefully have a lot of time to be an influential player for the national team.

The current England talent pool means it will be hard for any player to continue in the national squad for long unless they can maintain their level of performance.

Smith Rowe will look to take his Arsenal form to the national team stage and become a key member of Southgate’s squad into the future.

Watch this week’s Just Arsenal Show – Video Analysis – Dan Smith rates the Arsenal players out of 10 this season