‘I’m grateful’ – Arsenal youngster ready to reject advances from abroad

Lille are claimed to be interested in a deal to sign Omar Rekik from Arsenal this summer, but he is happy with his progress in north London.

The defender joined the club from Hertha Berlin in 2021 but is yet to make a senior appearance since joining the club. While his skills are recognised as he continues to perform for the Under-23 side, he is yet to be called up for a single matchday squad, and it will be interesting to see if the club decides to send him out on loan ahead of the new season.

While he could well be the subject of a interest for a move, he insists that he is happy to continue his progress in his current surroundings, and is eager to repay the faith shown in him by Arsenal.

“Of course, it would be a dream to be worth €60million (£51 million) or even more,” he told German publication Bild (via Football.London). “Because that would mean that I’ve made great athletic development. But sporting success is more valuable to me.

“I don’t have a specific goal. If Arsenal had waited a few months, they would have got me without a transfer fee. Now they have spent so much money on me. I want to repay that with performance. The club is serious about me, and I’m grateful for that.”

Rekik has quite the following considering he is yet to be called up to the senior side, and at 20 years-old there is plenty of time for that call to come. With the likes of Dan Ballard and William Saliba already earmarked for the first-team after successive impressive loan spells, Rekik may have to follow suit and go out and get first-team experience with a temporary move next term so he can showcase and sharpen his skills.

