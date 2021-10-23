I’m happy, Arteta is happy, and the Arsenal fans are very happy

After our disappinting draw with Crystal Palace, most Arsenal fans were unimpressed despite it being our 5th game in a row unbeaten, but after yesterday’s 6th game in the sequence will surely have put everyone in a much better mood.
We controlled the game from the start, and we could have been 1-0 from Thomas very early when he hit the bar, but he soon made amends by scoring his first Arsenal goal from a glancing header in the 23rd minute.
We carried on with our momentum, but didn’t double our lead until VAR stopped the teams walking off the field so Aubameyang could take a penalty. I expected our bogey Martinez to save it, but luckily Auba was alert enough to chip the rebound over the keepers body, and Arsenal fans went into the break in a very happy mood…
When Smith-Rowe made it 3-0 just ten mins into the second half we were assured of the points, and we stopped Villa getting a consolation until 10 minutes from the end.
I think Arteta spoke for everybody after the game when he said: “I really enjoyed watching them play and the way they started right from the beginning,” Arteta told Arsenal Media.
“I always said the way they were in the dressing room after Palace, I think that was when we started to win this game. They weren’t happy with some moments we had in that game and they know they have more ability, more quality to do it.
“We talked about it, they had a great reaction and they know that the age is not going to be an excuse. We cannot change it. We are the youngest team in the league and we can change other things, we can improve other things and it has to happen now. Today they showed the level that they can play and I think the fans enjoyed it.”
I think we did Mikel!
So now we are unbeaten in six and only one point behind 4th place for now, and maybe, just maybe, Arsenal fans are beginning to ‘trust the process’…
9 CommentsAdd a Comment
We need consistency from Arteta and the squad…. Also I guess Arteta will be judge on the position the squad finish with, at the end of the season unless ridiculous result happen that can cause him his job before end of the season. Well Arsenal board needs to deep into transfer purse and buy super quality players like two in January. If Arsenal finish 8th position or below at the end of season well Arteta will need to go.
Google translate or word wahala?
I am not happy or sad. I know our capabilities.
After a 0-3 start influenced by injury, covid and a tough schedule the last 6 games have gone almost completely to the script.
Wins versus Norwich Burnley Spurs and Villa an expected draw at Brighton with only the Palace draw being out of character.
We have a settled 13 man squad now. Ramsdale Tomi Gabriel White Tierney Partey Sambi Odegaard ESR Saka Pepe Laca and Auba. No one else has played enough to be considered regulars. Our form since we got our best players back in these last 6 games has been exactly the same every game. Results have been entirely decided by the calibre of the opposition.
Right now we are in a ferocious battle with Man United Brighton Spurs Leicester Westham Everton Wolves and Brentford for a European place. We are now 9th and may drop a place and will certainly lose ground to most above us by Sunday night. Leicester loom at the King Power. On current form 8th/9th is our most likely position at Xmas . 7th by May would be outstandng achievement.
Although beating Spurs the way we did, was sweet, for me this was maybe our best performance for years.
For the first time we seemed aggressive and quick in our press for nearly the whole game.
Also Villa had the game plan, that nearly always beat Arsenal; physical and intense. But they got beat totally in these areas in the first half, and they were totally surprised and bewildered.
I almost couldn’t believe what I was seeing.
Give me more, please.
Yes, I am certainly happy, but remember consistency is the key. We must continue to play likewise and continue to rise in the table. take each game as it comes. I am only worried about the drop in level of ESR once Ode came on, maybe it is just positional play that is causing this, whatever it is MA has to look into it. Also, I hope MA starts with AMN and Martinelli for the Leeds game midweek, because we certainly need back ups who are also in form if required for the PL games. So both Martinelli and AMN need more game time. We should have around 15 players who are ready to step in and perform at a consistent level for results to be positive.
We all want consistently good performances like last night but with a young squad that might not be on the cards. I’m probably more patient than others on this site so will be okay if this year feels like two steps forward for every one step back.
At a time I couldn’t believe it was arsenal I was watching becos they played without allowing villa any air to breathe which was a thing of joy to behold. Since Arteta’s reign at Arsenal I have never witnessed such! It could have been worse for villa if our attackers were clinical and our wastefulness also needs addressing. But all in all Arsenal was topnotch!
Lacazette has to start.. Ironically it seems the team is built around him.. At the moment physicality is what Arsenal needs even more than flair… everyone knows we are not known for that so they come in with a clear game plan to bully us in that area..
I would love to see more of Tavarez.. whatever rule that made Leno to be dropped in favour of Ramsdale should also be in play for other departments..
For the first time I would love to give credit for Mikel in simply dropping Odegaard and returning ESR to his favorite position, it shows atleast apart from the fans the Coach as well is seeing those who aren’t performing well or lately..
Good performance more of that.. it’s all we ask
I think exactly the same about Laca and Tavares Mizta. I love Ode but if we need energy in a game he’s not the man, and Tavares gives us so much more than Tierney, who is having a poor season. No more favouritism MO please!
Laca has to play and has to stay. We don’t get bullied when Laca and Partey play.
My only change is because Saka looks burned out. Give GM a couple of games, otherwise this 11 has to stay together.