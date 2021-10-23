I’m happy, Arteta is happy, and the Arsenal fans are very happy

After our disappinting draw with Crystal Palace, most Arsenal fans were unimpressed despite it being our 5th game in a row unbeaten, but after yesterday’s 6th game in the sequence will surely have put everyone in a much better mood.

We controlled the game from the start, and we could have been 1-0 from Thomas very early when he hit the bar, but he soon made amends by scoring his first Arsenal goal from a glancing header in the 23rd minute.

We carried on with our momentum, but didn’t double our lead until VAR stopped the teams walking off the field so Aubameyang could take a penalty. I expected our bogey Martinez to save it, but luckily Auba was alert enough to chip the rebound over the keepers body, and Arsenal fans went into the break in a very happy mood…

When Smith-Rowe made it 3-0 just ten mins into the second half we were assured of the points, and we stopped Villa getting a consolation until 10 minutes from the end.

I think Arteta spoke for everybody after the game when he said: “I really enjoyed watching them play and the way they started right from the beginning,” Arteta told Arsenal Media.

“I always said the way they were in the dressing room after Palace, I think that was when we started to win this game. They weren’t happy with some moments we had in that game and they know they have more ability, more quality to do it.

“We talked about it, they had a great reaction and they know that the age is not going to be an excuse. We cannot change it. We are the youngest team in the league and we can change other things, we can improve other things and it has to happen now. Today they showed the level that they can play and I think the fans enjoyed it.”

I think we did Mikel!

So now we are unbeaten in six and only one point behind 4th place for now, and maybe, just maybe, Arsenal fans are beginning to ‘trust the process’…