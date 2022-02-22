I’m happy for Aubameyang as long as Arsenal keep winning without him

Auba makes history as Arsenal also secure three points!

This weekend has been a good one for Arsenal, as we secured another win, this time against a Brentford side who shockingly defeated us in game week one.

But it wasn’t just Arsenal players and fans who were all smiles this week as ex-star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang gave both himself and Barcelona players and fans a reason to smile too.

Having not scored in his previous three appearances for his new club, and having received a less than impressive round of applause when coming off in their last game against Napoli, he has quickly turned into the hero at the Nou Camp in the space of three days.

In his fourth appearance, he has already walked away with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Valencia. So having been there less than one month, for now he has three goals in four appearances, which is not a bad stat to have.

After initially walking away with two goals to his name, after Pedri thought he had scored Barca’s fourth, it seemed as though the shot from Pedri got a slight deflection on, from Aubameyang, which was enough for him to be credited with the goal, and meant he could claim his first hat-trick and first set of goals for Los Culers.

By scoring a hat-trick Aubameyang has now made history by becoming the first player in the 21st century to score hat-tricks across the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.

Fans and me in particular have been worrying where our goals would come from without Auba in our side, although we did manage to win games without him, however as a previous star striker of ours you can be forgiven for thinking the worst.

And had Arsenal lost this weekend it would have clearly been seen as rubbing salt in our faces although he was just doing his job.

However maybe now we can all rest easy knowing something good seems to be bubbling at the surface at the Emirates and Auba may finally be finding his confidence and goalscoring form, which is the best all round for everyone concerned.

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_