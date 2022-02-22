I’m happy for Aubameyang as long as Arsenal keep winning without him

Auba makes history as Arsenal also secure three points!
This weekend has been a good one for Arsenal, as we secured another win, this time against a Brentford side who shockingly defeated us in game week one.
But it wasn’t just Arsenal players and fans who were all smiles this week as ex-star Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang gave both himself and Barcelona players and fans a reason to smile too.
Having not scored in his previous three appearances for his new club, and having received a less than impressive round of applause when coming off in their last game against Napoli, he has quickly turned into the hero at the Nou Camp in the space of three days.
In his fourth appearance, he has already walked away with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick in Barcelona’s 4-1 win over Valencia. So having been there less than one month, for now he has three goals in four appearances, which is not a bad stat to have.
After initially walking away with two goals to his name, after Pedri thought he had scored Barca’s fourth, it seemed as though the shot from Pedri got a slight deflection on, from Aubameyang, which was enough for him to be credited with the goal, and meant he could claim his first hat-trick and first set of goals for Los Culers.
By scoring a hat-trick Aubameyang has now made history by becoming the first player in the 21st century to score hat-tricks across the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1.
Fans and me in particular have been worrying where our goals would come from without Auba in our side, although we did manage to win games without him, however as a previous star striker of ours you can be forgiven for thinking the worst.
And had Arsenal lost this weekend it would have clearly been seen as rubbing salt in our faces although he was just doing his job.
However maybe now we can all rest easy knowing something good seems to be bubbling at the surface at the Emirates and Auba may finally be finding his confidence and goalscoring form, which is the best all round for everyone concerned.
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Aaah shít, here we go again.
Another couple of months to constantly bring up another player who served us and is living his life elsewhere now.
What’s the point in talking about Auba?
Unlike one certain Argentine goalkeeper, Auba hasn’t been talking about us, he is not talking about us. Rightly so because he’s focused on his career, but down here at Justarsenal, we have to constantly talk about players that ain’t here no more
Auba has been a goalscorer all his career so I am expecting him to score lots of goals at Barca. His main strength is his excellent positioning which allows him to score lots of goals. At Arsenal, Arteta’s tactics didn’t fit his style of play and no wonder when he was scoring a lot under Arteta he was playing as a LW which is where he should’ve been used this season. He may have an attitude problem but not every player with an attitude problem allows it to reflect on the pitch which is why he has produced the goods everywhere he has gone. Hopefully he continues to score more for Barca so people will see he wasn’t past it which is the usual cliche when players reach a a certain age. He may have lost a bit of sharpness but his positioning should see him through. I don’t miss him as he’s not an all rounder and I wish him well.
He obviously didn’t want to stay at Arsenal. His displinary and performance issues are similar to the ones he did at Dortmund, to force his exit
I will just remember his heroic effort for our last FA Cup trophy and his nice goals. I’m happy to see him more committed to duels in Spain
We shouldn’t buy another CF who only focuses on goalscoring without having other teamwork skills
Who cares, he’s gone, time to move on.