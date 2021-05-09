‘I’m just so sorry we couldn’t do it for you,’ Aubameyang apologises to Arsenal fans

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has apologised to Arsenal fans after their exit from the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Gunners hosted Villarreal for the return leg of their Europa League semi-final game, having lost the first leg 2-1 in Spain.

They needed just a goal and a clean sheet to reach the next round but only got the latter.

Their elimination from the competition at that stage means they risk not playing in Europe next season, the first time in 25 years for the club.

Arsenal fans have been devastated by that development and Aubameyang has now taken to his Captain’s Note in the club’s matchday programme to tender an apology.

He admits that they didn’t start the game as they should and blamed ill-luck for their inability to take their chances after he hit the post on two occasions.

He then insisted that the players are upset that they had to leave the competition at the semi-final stage.

The striker wrote as cited by Mail Sport: ‘We struggled to find our rhythm in the first half and didn’t give Villarreal enough problems

‘And when we had a chance, the luck wasn’t there for us, when I hit the post with the volley and then the header in the second half.

‘We are really upset about going out of the competition at this stage, for ourselves, for the club and most of all for you the supporters.’

‘It’s been such a difficult season for fans and we desperately wanted to give you something positive this season – I’m just so sorry we couldn’t do it for you,’ he added.