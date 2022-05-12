“I’m leaning towards” Michael Owen predicts Tottenham v Arsenal

Michael Owen has delivered his prediction for Arsenal’s match against Tottenham tonight.

The Gunners and Spurs face each other in an important game that could determine their Champions League destiny.

Arsenal is four points ahead of their rivals and they are occupying the final UCL spot on the Premier League table.

If they beat the Lilywhites today, they will secure qualification with games to spare.

However, a Tottenham win would ensure the race goes on until the end of the season.

Former Liverpool striker, Owen, believes both clubs are in good shape and the game will end in a draw.

He predicts via Mirror Football: “I’ve been looking forward to this one for weeks. Spurs may have dropped points at the weekend, but it was an impressive draw at Anfield. You can see what Conte is building, and they aren’t far away from being a very good side.

“For Arsenal, it wasn’t a classic performance, but the win over Leeds was vital in extending their lead over Spurs. Nketiah was in amongst the goals again, he looks a natural finisher. Even a draw would be a good result for Arsenal here. I think that’s what we will see. I’m leaning towards 1-1.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

A 1-1 draw would be a welcomed result in our bid to ensure we make the top four.

However, we need to enter the game with the mindset of getting maximum points if we are serious about achieving our goals.

Spurs will play under pressure and we should be prepared to take advantage when they slip up in the game.