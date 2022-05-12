“I’m leaning towards” Michael Owen predicts Tottenham v Arsenal

Michael Owen has delivered his prediction for Arsenal’s match against Tottenham tonight.
The Gunners and Spurs face each other in an important game that could determine their Champions League destiny.
Arsenal is four points ahead of their rivals and they are occupying the final UCL spot on the Premier League table.
If they beat the Lilywhites today, they will secure qualification with games to spare.
However, a Tottenham win would ensure the race goes on until the end of the season.
Former Liverpool striker, Owen, believes both clubs are in good shape and the game will end in a draw.
He predicts via Mirror Football: “I’ve been looking forward to this one for weeks. Spurs may have dropped points at the weekend, but it was an impressive draw at Anfield. You can see what Conte is building, and they aren’t far away from being a very good side.
“For Arsenal, it wasn’t a classic performance, but the win over Leeds was vital in extending their lead over Spurs. Nketiah was in amongst the goals again, he looks a natural finisher. Even a draw would be a good result for Arsenal here. I think that’s what we will see. I’m leaning towards 1-1.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
A 1-1 draw would be a welcomed result in our bid to ensure we make the top four.
However, we need to enter the game with the mindset of getting maximum points if we are serious about achieving our goals.
Spurs will play under pressure and we should be prepared to take advantage when they slip up in the game.
2 CommentsAdd a Comment
The way this top 4 race has gone leads me to think a Tottenham win is the likeliest result. Our injury situation is another major factor here.
We certainly can win or draw but we’ll need a top performance and a bit of fortune.
Would love nothing more than to see us seal our return to the CL on the spuds’ pitch but doesn’t seem super likely. Should be great viewing!
Hope to see tomi pocket son again. He’s clearly the danger man right now. Loris seems their wild card. Could keep them in a match or cost them one. COYG!!!
Really need that 3 points tonight. Tonight is a microcosm of our progression. Is the mentality there with the squad, has Arteta grown and learned tactically, can we show up when the pressure is on and there is something to play for.
Glad Tomi is back, he has been our best and most consistent defender all year.
Also, Holding has been solid, not sure I would drop him if White is fit to play.
Nketiah stays for me, no way Laca starts this match tonight.
Hopefully Arteta keeps the same 11 as last match, but is prepared to bring on ESR or subs if we are struggling. Can’t afford lapses from the players or the manager in this match.
This is a chance to bury the spuds for the year, and finish the season above them.
This project everyone talks about, could be falling into place. Achieving CL qualification, next year fighting for the top 4 on the regular, and eventually fighting for PL title and getting to finals of the CL.
It obviously takes time, but this can be a significant piece falling into place with locking up a CL berth.
Pressure only increases next year, but that is what ambitious people want; dealing with expectations that come with reaching the next level.