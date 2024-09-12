I’m looking forward to seeing Raheem Sterling in an Arsenal shirt against Tottenham

The North London derby is the perfect occasion for Sterling to reannounce himself to the league.

We’ll finally be welcoming back premier league football this weekend, and it has got me and plenty other fans around the world excited, Arsenal will have the small matter of a North London derby to contend with at the weekend even with a depleted squad to choose from.

However excited we still are for the return and for one player in particular, Raheem Sterling. The deadline day signing from city rivals Chelsea less than two weeks ago will be hopefully picked in the starting eleven for the game or play a crucial part from the bench either way, though it presents him with the perfect opportunity to show to the world what a world class he still is. Among the doubters he’ll be hoping to prove wrong will be Chelsea football club not just for the way his situation was handled but also for the way he was treated at his time at the club.

He played under a handful of Managers who failed to get the best out of him in blue but with him reunited with Mikel Arteta he has a manager who’s helped him improve immensely before in his career given their spell together at Manchester city, indeed that period being the most productive spell of his career till date with even him acknowledging the role of the then Assistant coach Mikel Arteta in his amazing form. An unlikely reunion in North London will hopefully see him get back to his very best under the tutelage of the Spaniard, after being here for about two weeks now he should have the necessary match fitness for the Spurs game if Arteta decides to use him from the start.

If he does start then what better occasion would it be to reannounce yourself to the league. He still possesses immense quality, he’s still a world class player who has all the necessary tools to be a menace in the spurs game. I hope he does start because I genuinely think he’ll provide a threat quite different to what we have in the squad at the moment.

If he does start the game, it would be a perfect time for Sterling serve up a wonderful debut performance.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

