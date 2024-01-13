I’m losing confidence that Arsenal will win anything at all this season

Can Arsenal still win silverware this season?

Coming off three losses in a row can be hard and trying to bounce back is always a challenge that is harder than it seems. Trying to regain momentum and belief in a squad that’s been found out of form is hard, but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans will be hoping the warm weather trip to Dubai has spurred something inside these lads to make a big push in the second half of this action packed season.

Last season we got so far and things started to fall off and go wrong. We were riddled with injuries and our almost perfect start to the season was snatched away from right under our noses and we were left looking lost and without silverware for another season. This season we started our season off well, winning the community shield, that I know most people don’t hold in the highest regards, but it was a good start to the season with a trophy.

We started the season in all four competitions, obviously getting back into The Champions League for the first time in years, along with the usual cup competitions (EFL Cup & FA Cup) and I think our main focus was, and is, Champions League football, which is understandable for a club that’s been without top level European football for so long, but I also think we dropped the ball quickly regarding the other competitions and maybe having so much focus on the UCL could come back to bite us come season’s end.

Being knocked out of the EFL by West Ham was a big surprise for Arsenal fans and I think Arteta too, and it really felt like he’s lost focus on the competition, which when you’re challenging for the biggest prizes in the world, it’s not that big of a deal, but when you start to underperform, it’s competitions like this you end up feeling like you missed out on.

We were recently knocked out of the FA Cup, which for an Arsenal fan, is a bit embarrassing. We have always been very good in the FA Cup and going out in the early stages wasn’t something a lot of fans would have expected. Yes, we were drawn against a tough Liverpool side, but I think we had more than enough chances to win it and it just feels like another opportunity missed.

The chase for the title is tough and there’s plenty of teams around us to compete this season. If we don’t bounce back soon, we could be in risk of losing what good start we have had. Do I think we can win the UCL or the League? Maybe, I think we’ve got more chance winning the league than the UCL but it’s not out of the question. But to do so, we need to really shape up and work hard, we’ve dropped too many points already.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

