I’m losing confidence that Arsenal will win anything at all this season

Can Arsenal still win silverware this season?
Coming off three losses in a row can be hard and trying to bounce back is always a challenge that is harder than it seems. Trying to regain momentum and belief in a squad that’s been found out of form is hard, but Mikel Arteta and Arsenal fans will be hoping the warm weather trip to Dubai has spurred something inside these lads to make a big push in the second half of this action packed season.
Last season we got so far and things started to fall off and go wrong. We were riddled with injuries and our almost perfect start to the season was snatched away from right under our noses and we were left looking lost and without silverware for another season. This season we started our season off well, winning the community shield, that I know most people don’t hold in the highest regards, but it was a good start to the season with a trophy.
We started the season in all four competitions, obviously getting back into The Champions League for the first time in years, along with the usual cup competitions (EFL Cup & FA Cup) and I think our main focus was, and is, Champions League football, which is understandable for a club that’s been without top level European football for so long, but I also think we dropped the ball quickly regarding the other competitions and maybe having so much focus on the UCL could come back to bite us come season’s end.
Being knocked out of the EFL by West Ham was a big surprise for Arsenal fans and I think Arteta too, and it really felt like he’s lost focus on the competition, which when you’re challenging for the biggest prizes in the world, it’s not that big of a deal, but when you start to underperform, it’s competitions like this you end up feeling like you missed out on.
We were recently knocked out of the FA Cup, which for an Arsenal fan, is a bit embarrassing. We have always been very good in the FA Cup and going out in the early stages wasn’t something a lot of fans would have expected. Yes, we were drawn against a tough Liverpool side, but I think we had more than enough chances to win it and it just feels like another opportunity missed.
The chase for the title is tough and there’s plenty of teams around us to compete this season. If we don’t bounce back soon, we could be in risk of losing what good start we have had. Do I think we can win the UCL or the League? Maybe, I think we’ve got more chance winning the league than the UCL but it’s not out of the question. But to do so, we need to really shape up and work hard, we’ve dropped too many points already.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
This period is gonna show if Arteta has improved upon last season in his ability to reenergize the squad and put our season back on track. Last season you could see all the confidence and belief leaving the team after the Southampton game. It was clearly visible on their faces.
We have shown vs City and Liverpool that our team is no underdog and less talented than them. Just have to be more consistent and fix that atrocious finishing.
You are correct. It is not likely that Arsenal can win any silverware this season not even in the near future because Arsenal managements are not planning to win anything period. We should stop to live in a fool’s paradise. Arsenal appointed chiefs are successfully deceiving the Kronkes for them to stay longer than necessary. Nevertheless, the Kronkes will wake up one day.
For me, this was always going to be a consolidation season. If we finish in the automatic CL places, I will consider it a decent season. Of course winning the CL or the PL would be a dream but IMO not realistic to expect even if it is possible.
Losing Timber was very painful given the importance the manager puts on our Full backs. Let’s hope Timber fully recovers.
Havertz was a costly mistake IMO since the money we spend on him could have been used on a more obvious choice. Havertz seems to have been a cute choice trying to show how smart we are, seeing what no one else saw. Well, for that money, middle of the season, no one else is still seeing the smart investment.
Hopefully the manager one day will learn to rest Saka and do a better job rotating, but clearly he doesn’t have that much faith in his options beyond his preferred starting 11.
If we can make it to the end of the season and qualify for CL football, we could then hopefully invest big money in a striker capable of putting 20+ goals a season in the PL alone and correct the Havertz mistake.
But with Liverpool recovering after a poor season, Villa firing on all cylinders (for now), City always going to be there or there abouts finishing in the top 3 would be a decent result for our first year back in the CL.
Arsenal are historically woeful in Europe, especially the CL, so only a fool would expect us to win that.
League we have a better chance, although still very difficult beating City, and not possible with the amount of injuries we keep getting.