“I’m lost for words.” Theo Walcott reacts to Arsenal’s win against Brighton

Former Arsenal player Theo Walcott has reacted to the Gunners’ win against Brighton this evening, as they returned to the top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side had to respond to Manchester City securing a victory in their game earlier in the day, as both clubs battle alongside Liverpool to be the champions of England.

At this stage last season, Arsenal lost momentum and dropped off the top of the Premier League table after leading it for a long time.

The Gunners are a better outfit this term, and Arteta’s side controlled the game against Brighton from the beginning of the fixture until the end, earning a deserved 3-0 victory.

After the game, Walcott said on Sky Sports:

“I’m lost for words at how brave they are. I remember when I played, the Arsenal back four were very quiet.

“But this, you could hear them. The trust, it’s second to none.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was one of our best games this season and we made a very good Brighton team look ordinary against us.

We are getting better in every game and expect the team to keep winning until the end of the term.

Our players now fully understand the task ahead and we trust them not to crack in this demanding title race.