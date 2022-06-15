‘I’m no fool’ – Campbell rants about former Arsenal target’s recent claims

Kevin Campbell has ranted about recent claims in regards to Dusan Vlahovic’s recent comments on Arsenal’s interest in his signature.

The Gunners failed in a rather public pursuit of Vlahovic in January, a move that resulted in the player ending up joining Juventus instead, and we remain in the hunt for a new striker this summer.

Our need for a striker has intense tenfold with Alexandre Lacazette set to follow Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out the door in the coming weeks, leaving us with just Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front at present.

While we tried and failed to land Vlahovic at the start of the year, he has now spoken to the press about how he never spoke to us, and it has since been reported that he was unaware of the interest shown by our club.

Campbell insists that he is either making a fool of us, or he was simply claiming that he didn’t speak to us directly over a move, insisting that we definitely spoke to his entourage.

“He knew he never spoke to Arsenal, there is a difference,” said Campbell. “He said ‘he never spoke to Arsenal’, which I can understand. No problem.

“Fiorentina would have had to give him permission to speak to Arsenal. But his agent did. Whether you believe it or not, his agent was speaking to the club. The agent keeps the player in the loop.

“The fact of the matter is that the player doesn’t need to speak to the club, until he gets permission. It’s impossible, especially nowadays for him not to know. I agree maybe he didn’t speak to Arsenal because he wasn’t allowed to.

“But to say that you ‘don’t know’ in the social media era. Come on! Someone is taking us for a fool. And I am 52-years-old and I am no fool – to say you didn’t know? It was everywhere! (the interest).”

Sometimes comments don’t translate too well, and I believe this is one of those times. I don’t believe Vlahovic was playing anything silly with his comments, but he may have been mistranslated, with news sources taking full advantage of that by making it out to have been something more than it was.

Do you believe Fiorentina or his agents would have been the issue in our pursuit of his signature?

Patrick

