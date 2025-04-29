“I’m not exaggerating” Arteta wants Arsenal fans to be noisier than Madrid game

Mikel Arteta is counting on the unwavering support of Arsenal’s fans to generate a powerful and intimidating atmosphere when his side hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final first leg this evening. The Gunners are preparing for one of the most significant matches in the club’s history at the Emirates Stadium, and the manager is urging supporters to play their part from the stands.

Arsenal’s journey to the last four has already seen them overcome formidable opposition, most notably in their quarter-final clash with Real Madrid. Widely expected to fall short against the Spanish giants, Arteta’s side defied the odds by winning both legs of the tie, including an emphatic 3-0 victory at home. The energy inside the Emirates on that night played a crucial role, with the crowd creating a hostile environment that unsettled the visitors and helped drive Arsenal to success.

With PSG now the latest test in their pursuit of European glory, Arteta is appealing directly to the fanbase to recreate and even exceed the atmosphere they produced against Madrid. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Arsenal boss said, “It’s probably one of the biggest games at the Emirates since we built it. We are making history, it’s a beautiful story right now but we want much more. More [noise than against Real Madrid]. I’m not exaggerating when I say: Guys, bring your boots, bring your shorts, bring your shirts and let’s play every ball together.”

Arteta’s comments reflect both the scale of the occasion and the vital role the supporters can play. PSG may present an even greater challenge than Real Madrid, having already secured their domestic league title and performing strongly throughout the European campaign. Nevertheless, Arsenal’s home advantage could prove decisive if the fans respond to their manager’s call.

With both teams eyeing a place in the final, the opening leg is likely to be fiercely contested, and every edge could count. For Arsenal, that edge may well come from the stands, where the supporters will be asked to match the intensity and ambition of the players on the pitch.