I’m not happy with extortionate transfer fees, but hey, if it helps Arsenal to win more trophies…..

It’s about time Arsenal joined the spending spree club!
Many a time I have been critical and equally ashamed of football as a whole when it comes to the spending of clubs for players.
I have always failed to see why clubs feel the need to spend big ridiculous amounts of money on players, and I know they acquire them to help them win trophies, and more often than not for some clubs it helps. But WHY do they need to spend big to do that when there is so much talent at affordable prices?
It should be the clubs that set the bar and if they offer low then others will, but it seems to have become the norm now for clubs to bid extortionate amounts of money, and I don’t think it is fair!
But, although it is ridiculous and I have slammed many clubs over the years for overspending, especially when it is over the £80-100m mark for just ONE player, now I have come to the point where I just want to say that if every other club is doing it and succeeding, then why shouldn’t Arsenal also do it??
After all football nowadays is all about money and about what player can go for the most amount of money and who can break the transfer record for being the most expensive player.
Gone are the days where you can have a transfer window where each player a club has bought is below £30m.
And it becomes clearer now, more so that it doesn’t matter what experience a player has, if they are sought after than you can expect stupid fees and offers to be put in, and in turn on occasion be accepted, because that is what football is, all about money, as sad as I am to admit that, that is the truth.
I mean I criticised Arsenal when they bought Nicolas Pepe for over £70m thinking that was ridiculous, but I guess that was the start or even the middle of ridiculous money being thrown out in football.
Well, as they say, if you can’t beat them join them, and to be honest the money, although a percent of it may be coming out of us fans pocket into the owners pockets, if that contributes to a player being bought in who will help us get stronger and potentially win things then so be it.
And for sure gone are the days of loyalty and passion (for some players not all) and if Arsenal want to go out and spend big on a number of players then let them.
At the end of the day, they can’t win either – they don’t buy, we moan, they buy we moan, – we just have to sit back relax and enjoy a different type of transfer window from Arsenal moving forward where it hopefully sees us land strong talent to help us move forward, regardless of the cash thrown around – but as long as it is legal and it meets FFP and it fully doesn’t come out of my pocket I don’t care!
Onwards and upwards we go hey Gooners!
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
If we don’t spend,we will continue to decline as a massive football club.
Let’s spend big provided it’s on the right players.
Arsenal is the third (3) biggest club in England.Need to say Man City and Chelsea are closing in rapidly.
If he was much shorter, he would’ve been much cheaper. Tall, strong, non-injury-prone, highly-promotable and young English midfielder with a double-lung stamina is usually very expensive
Spending big has certainly helped Man City. How much its done for everyone else is debatable. The problem is if the other guy has oil wells while you can only spend what you earn they are going to be the ones buying Haaland not you. There’s also the question of value. If we looked back at this round of transfers in a couple of seasons time it wouldn’t surprise me if some unknown (probably signed by Brighton) turned out to be better than any of the big money signings.
£25 million up front then £25 million in the winter then £25 million next summer then £25 million the following winter. Thats £100 million over two years in 4 half year payments. Plus £5 million if Arsenal do the double. Westham will use the first £25 million to get a replacement! The other three payments will be bonuses for their directors when the payments are all but forgoten next year. Ha Ha Ha!
Happy to see you Shenel, if we can’t beat them we may as well join them.
They are companies who literally bought that big jug Chelsea did and so too the Citizens.
But we have a case here where one of the big boys is attempting to get out of sight. Imo that warrant some sort of ridiculous spending that is necessary just to stay in striking distance.
“Whatever one may think about Rice’s fee, or his limitations as a player, he is undeniably one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League and represents a serious upgrade on Thomas Partey” – Goal.com
Is Rice really “a serious upgrade on Thomas Partey”?
Can the two players play together?
“Can the two play together”
Yes, but unlikely as a starting partnership. One would most likely start, and the other possibly come on later to add solidarity when we are defending a tight lead.
That’s assuming Partey stays of course.
I’m in agreement. I think we should have walked away. However, if the price doesn’t hinder us from adding to more positions we need I’ll be okay with it. We’ll need another midfielder if Partey leaves