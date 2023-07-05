I’m not happy with extortionate transfer fees, but hey, if it helps Arsenal to win more trophies…..

It’s about time Arsenal joined the spending spree club!

Many a time I have been critical and equally ashamed of football as a whole when it comes to the spending of clubs for players.

I have always failed to see why clubs feel the need to spend big ridiculous amounts of money on players, and I know they acquire them to help them win trophies, and more often than not for some clubs it helps. But WHY do they need to spend big to do that when there is so much talent at affordable prices?

It should be the clubs that set the bar and if they offer low then others will, but it seems to have become the norm now for clubs to bid extortionate amounts of money, and I don’t think it is fair!

But, although it is ridiculous and I have slammed many clubs over the years for overspending, especially when it is over the £80-100m mark for just ONE player, now I have come to the point where I just want to say that if every other club is doing it and succeeding, then why shouldn’t Arsenal also do it??

After all football nowadays is all about money and about what player can go for the most amount of money and who can break the transfer record for being the most expensive player.

Gone are the days where you can have a transfer window where each player a club has bought is below £30m.

And it becomes clearer now, more so that it doesn’t matter what experience a player has, if they are sought after than you can expect stupid fees and offers to be put in, and in turn on occasion be accepted, because that is what football is, all about money, as sad as I am to admit that, that is the truth.

I mean I criticised Arsenal when they bought Nicolas Pepe for over £70m thinking that was ridiculous, but I guess that was the start or even the middle of ridiculous money being thrown out in football.

Well, as they say, if you can’t beat them join them, and to be honest the money, although a percent of it may be coming out of us fans pocket into the owners pockets, if that contributes to a player being bought in who will help us get stronger and potentially win things then so be it.

And for sure gone are the days of loyalty and passion (for some players not all) and if Arsenal want to go out and spend big on a number of players then let them.

At the end of the day, they can’t win either – they don’t buy, we moan, they buy we moan, – we just have to sit back relax and enjoy a different type of transfer window from Arsenal moving forward where it hopefully sees us land strong talent to help us move forward, regardless of the cash thrown around – but as long as it is legal and it meets FFP and it fully doesn’t come out of my pocket I don’t care!

Onwards and upwards we go hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…