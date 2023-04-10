“I’m not his biggest fan,” Roy Keane is unimpressed with one Arsenal player

Roy Keane insists he does not enjoy watching Rob Holding play and explains why.

Holding has been getting opportunities recently because William Saliba is injured.

The centre-back has looked impressive in some matches, but he is playing because he is the next best centre-back at the club after Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

However, Holding does not inspire confidence and most Arsenal fans know their team is better if he does not play.

The confidence everyone has when Saliba and Gabriel play together is absent when Holding is on the pitch and Keane insists he does not like the defender.

He says on Sky Sports:

“He doesn’t play regularly and there’s a reason for that.

“There’s obviously better players in his position at the club.

“I’m not his biggest fan, I have to say he’s a good pro. I worry that at this level, his real lack of pace and I think sometimes he gets too tight to people, so if you’re Liverpool you will be looking at that as an area they are vulnerable.

“Especially on the turn, he’s very, very slow. Good honest player and he’ll attack it, but in terms of quick play in and around his feet, I think he’s short at the highest level.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding has not been one of our best players for several seasons and probably needs to get better as soon as he can if he wants to stay at the club for a longer period.

If he does not improve, we trust Mikel Arteta to find a replacement for him as soon as that is possible.