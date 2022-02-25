“I’m not looking at Man United” Lee Dixon reckons Arsenal should target a top-three finish

Arsenal legend, Lee Dixon says the Gunners need to target a top-three finish now after their recent upturn in form.

Mikel Arteta’s side has won their last three matches, after beating Wolves 2-1 last night.

That result meant the Gunners now have a good chance of making it into the Premier League’s top four.

United has occupied the 4th position on the league table for some time now, and the Red Devils are just a point above Arsenal despite playing two games more.

If Arsenal wins their two outstanding games, they will have a five points cushion on United and will go above Chelsea, who they will face in one of the matches.

Dixon believes they should target beyond finishing in the fourth position now.

He said via The Daily Mail: ‘If I’m in that Arsenal dressing room now I’m not looking at Man United I’m looking at Chelsea.

‘With our game in hand and two points behind Chelsea – they’ve got games than us to play in the CL – I’m getting my sights at where Arsenal should be, or should have been for years – all of a sudden that is the target they should be aiming at.

‘(Former captain) Tony Adams would be going around saying in the dressing room, ‘you know what?, forget Man United, we’re going for Chelsea.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dixon is right, the current Arsenal team should aim for the maximum and that is finishing inside the top three.

Manchester City and Liverpool have nailed down the top two spots, but we can still make the 3rd position because of Chelsea’s inconsistent form.

If we beat them in the rescheduled game, we can confidently finish the campaign above the Blues.