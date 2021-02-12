“I’m not really looking at Arsenal at the moment.” Arsenal loanee talks about his future

Joe Willock is happy to have joined Newcastle United on loan for the rest of the season, and he says he is not thinking about Arsenal at the moment.

The midfielder moved to Tyneside in the last transfer window as he looked to get more playing time.

He started his first game since he joined them and scored on his debut against Southampton.

That was the perfect way to announce himself in a new team after a long time on the sidelines at Arsenal.

The reason the Gunners allowed him to move to the Northeast was for him to get the playing time that he was missing from his time in London.

The Gunners will hope to get him back as a better player next season.

The midfielder, however, is open to the possibility of remaining with the Magpies.

Speaking on his future recently, he claimed that he was simply focused on playing for Steve Bruce’s side for now, and would decide his future at the end of the season.

“I’m here to help the team in any which way they want me to,” the England Under-21 international told Sky Sports as quoted by Mirror Football.

“When I came in, I wanted to help the team have that bit of pace in midfield, travel from one box to the other quicker and get it to the front men quicker, and arrive in the box and score goals like I did, so I feel I can add that to the team and hopefully it continues.

“He (Newcastle boss Steve Bruce) said to me, ‘I know that’s your quality, I know that’s what you love to do, I give you the freedom to go, and don’t worry, there are players behind you that can back you up.’

“When I decided to come here I had a sense of peace, I didn’t ever feel like it was going to be the wrong one (decision). When I came here, everyone was so welcoming.

“I’m trying to focus on what I have to do now, focus on Newcastle United. I’m not really looking at Arsenal at the moment.

“I’m here to prove to Newcastle United that I can play every week and affect the games and win games for them.

“I’m not really looking at Arsenal, when that time comes for me to make a decision to go back or not that will come but right now, I’m focused on Newcastle and I’m loving every minute that I’m here.”

