“I’m not ruling it out.” Club chief admits Arsenal target could leave

Noah Okafor has been one of the exciting attackers in Europe this season and he delivers top performances for RB Salzburg domestically and in Europe.

In a tough Champions League group, he scored against Chelsea and made the Switzerland team for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The attacker is being monitored by several clubs, including Arsenal, who are keen to add new players to their squad.

Salzburg knows they have a top player on their hands and are looking forward to making good money when he eventually leaves them.

Salzburg’s sporting director Christoph Freund said via Team Talk:

“I think there will be a bit more going on in the transfer market than in recent years. Okafor really took off last year.

“I hope he plays a good World Cup, then the Noah Okafor stock can become very interesting. I’m not ruling it [his sale] out.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Okafor is still just 22, so he can get even better if he joins the Gunners and starts contributing.

Mikel Arteta has shown he can develop top talents if they are willing to learn and get better.

Adding him to the squad will also improve our attacking options and make us unpredictable.

