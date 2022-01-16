“I’m not so sure” Pundit doesn’t think Arsenal man has a future at the club

Former Sunderland man, Kevin Phillips was impressed with Calum Chambers’ performance in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool last week.

The full-back has been out in the cold for much of this season following the summer arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Cedric Soares also appears to be ahead of him in the pecking order at the Emirates.

He was brought on as a replacement for the Portuguese star against Liverpool after Soares was stricken.

Chambers delivered a solid performance. If new contracts are given to players because of their showing in one match, Chambers could have earned one.

Phillips insists the full-back rose to the occasion against the Reds but maintained that his future is probably away from the Emirates.

The former striker tells Football Insider: “Chambers really rose to the challenge against Liverpool, he was brilliant. Is he the future of Arsenal? I’m not so sure, but he’s a player Arteta can rely on.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Chambers has had more than enough time to prove his quality at Arsenal, but he hasn’t exactly taken the opportunities presented to him.

He has put in some very fine performances for the club occasionally, but there is always inconsistency in his game.

As Arsenal rebuilds, he is one player we need to offload, and his performance against Liverpool may have won him more admirers among other EPL sides.