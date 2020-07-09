“I’m not sure he’s really good enough” brutal verdict on Arsenal midfielder

Matteo Guendouzi has attracted all kinds of negative attention recently after his recent off-field and off the ball antics.

Cameras caught the Frenchman mocking the players of Brighton in their Premier League game last month.

He also nearly fought with Neal Maupay after the game, an act that he was lucky to escape further punishment for.

He had been an important player for the Gunners under Unai Emery and when the club was looking for a new captain earlier in the season, his name was also brought forward for the armband.

However, he has struggled to impress Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became the club’s manager and he has now fallen out with the club’s former midfielder.

It seems that the Frenchman’s days as an Arsenal player are over and former Gunner Martin Keown doesn’t think he would be missed because he isn’t good enough for the club in the first place.

He told Talk Sport: “His biggest quality is his personality.

“I’m not sure he’s really good enough if I’m absolutely honest.

“I think if you do have misdemeanours and you play well on the pitch that seems to get you back in and that may be the problem for him.

“[Lucas] Torreira now is back from injury, [Granit] Xhaka is playing better in that position, [Dani] Ceballos is controlling games for Arsenal.

“It’s going to be difficult for the young man to get back in but everybody deserves a second opportunity, but it starts from the training pitch.

“They may want to use him though in terms of selling players, we talk about the financial difficulties, probably Arsenal need to sell before they can buy in the summer.

“It may be that he takes the opportunity to offload him in the summer but we’ll have to wait and see what Arteta intends to do.”