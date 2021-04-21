“I’m not surprised it didn’t last long” Wenger reacts to the death of European Super League

Arsene Wenger has reacted to the collapse of the European Super League after Arsenal and the other English teams pulled out of the much-derided project.

The Premier League’s top six and six teams from Spain and Italy combined formed the new competition that was supposed to replace the Champions League.

The proponents faced criticism from UEFA and club fans immediately, however, they continued to push their idea and it looked like they would force it on everyone.

However, Manchester City first and then the other English teams pulled out of the agreement.

Without the Premier League top six, the idea was effectively dead and the organisers have now suspended the proposal.

Fans around the country were the heroes who helped to make sure that their game wasn’t sold off and Wenger says it was never going to succeed.

He claimed that the organisers ignored the basic principles that made the game what it is now.

Wenger told beIN Sports via Sun Sports: “I’m not surprised it didn’t last long.

“I never believed from the start it would happen.

“It ignored the basic principles on which football is based which is access to sporting competition has to be through sporting merit and by the results of your domestic league.

“Once you ignore that you kill the domestic leagues, and you kill the whole culture of domestic football.

“So that means I didn’t believe for a second that that would ever work.

“Our fans would never accept that and rightly so.”