I’m really disappointed that Arsenal failed to take advantage of Man City’s blip

Really disappointed we could not take advantage of Man City’s recent form.

Manchester City are on an even worse run than us if you could believe. Their loss against Brighton at the weekend meant that for the first time under Pep Guardiola’s watch, Man City have lost four games in a row, with two coming in the Premier League against far more inferior clubs in Bournemouth and Brighton.

The Citizens were predicted to pass through a rocky period due to their sheer number of injuries and the gigantic loss of Rodri, but no one expected them to lose four on the trot but they have done just that and Arsenal will absolutely be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of this.

They’ve been a team that’s caused us heartbreaks in recent times with their ruthlessly relentless chokehold on the PL leaving us wondering whether our time will ever come. But they have faltered this campaign however though Arsenal have joined them in faltering as well.

They’re probably still going to be the most likely to win the League, so therefore it would’ve been nice for us to have taken advantage of their consecutive losses in the PL. Instead we dropped four points (Newcastle and Chelsea) ourselves to relatively difficult but winnable adversaries, and that should leave us disappointed.

The must win encounter against Chelsea would’ve felt like a loss after the 1-1 draw because of how it still left us 9 points adrift of who are now looking like runaway leaders, Liverpool. If we had just taken advantage of City’s recent slip up then we would’ve cut that lead to 5 and made it a three horse race for the title but now we’re left facing a top four battle instead!

Thoughts, gooners?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…