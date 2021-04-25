“I’m really enjoying my football” – Willock reveals his happiness right now

Joe Willock has admitted that he enjoys playing regularly now at Newcastle United.

The midfielder joined the Magpies on loan from Arsenal in the last transfer window as he sought more first-team chances.

He had fallen out of favour at the Emirates and needed to move to where he could play more regularly.

Newcastle has given the England Under21 international the chances he has desired for a long time now and he appears to be open to staying with them.

Steve Bruce’s side has been flirting with relegation for much of this season and knew that they needed a big second half of the campaign to secure survival.

They have earned some big results in recent weeks, including picking up a late 1-1 draw against Liverpool yesterday, with Willock scoring their equaliser.

He has scored an important goal in at least two other games since he joined them and admits that he enjoys playing for his loan team.

There have been suggestions that Arsenal will sell him and his delight at playing for the Magpies might make him choose to join them permanently.

He said after the Liverpool match via Mail Sport: ‘I’m happy to help the team again.

‘We pushed very hard in the second half, we were growing in confidence. Apart from the sloppy goal, I thought the boys played really well today.

‘I’m just trying to give my best for the team, even if I get 10 (minutes), 15, half an hour.

‘We were pushing, we didn’t lose confidence. It shows how much we’ve grown as a team.

‘We’ve been working at that (getting in behind) in training because they stay very high. It’s that extra pass, extra shot, it wasn’t coming off.

‘I’m enjoying being a Newcastle player every week, I’m really enjoying my football at the moment.’