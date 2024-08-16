“I’m really excited to be here.” Arsenal Women’s Goldie on her loan move to London City Lionesses

Just a day after losing one of their best talents, Cloe Lacasse, to the Utah Royals, our Arsenal Women have temporarily parted ways with Teyah Goldie, another promising talent. Goldie, who, for the better part of last season, was recovering from an ACL injury, has now joined the London City Lionesses on a season-long loan.

Teyah hinted that she’s moving to the London City Lionesses to help them contribute to their 2024–25 Barclays Women’s Championship campaign, potentially helping them gain promotion to the Women’s Super League.

About her aspirations and why she went out on loan to the London City Lionesses, the defender said, “My number one aim for this season is to play regular minutes at a high level. I always want to play possession-based football, and I feel that playing on this team will help me achieve that. I absolutely love defending and driving forward with the ball. I’m really excited to be here.”

Goldie, 20, signed a professional deal with Arsenal in 2022, after joining the Arsenal Academy at the age of just 6 years old. She has made seven senior team appearances as a Gunner, and she has also played Championship football with Watford, where she’s spent some time on loan. After a difficult ACL injury, it may take some time for her to give it her all on the pitch without fear of re-injury. However, we hope she regains confidence and returns to her best, which should help her rebuild her confidence and continue her development, as she strives to return and make a mark at the Emirates Stadium.

Do you think this is a good loan spell for Teyah?

