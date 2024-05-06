“I’m really happy” Blackstenius’ scores 2 goals in 3 minutes for 3 points and Arsenal Women WSL win

Stina Blackstenius stole the show, at City’s Joie Stadium, as Arsenal Women made a comeback, from 1-0 down against Manchester City, scoring 2 goals in 3 minutes in our Gunners 2-1 win away to Man City, in the penultimate game of the Barclays Women’s Super League season.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Blackstenius got on the end of a loose ball knocked down into her path from Caitlin Foord, scoring Arsenal’s equaliser, in the 89th minute, before then heading home a Kim Little cross to take our Gunners 2-1 up, in the 92nd minute.

A DRAMATIC COMEBACK AND THREE POINTS! 😁 pic.twitter.com/GcGaHpupVB — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 5, 2024

Arsenal had played well throughout, matching Man City in the first half, but going a goal down in the 17th minute, scored by City’s Lauren Hemp. In the second half our Gunners really stepped up the tempo and created a few chances but no goal, until Blackstenius brace in the dying minutes of the game. Player of the Match Blackstenius was ecstatic after the game, saying via Arsenal:

“Obviously I’m really happy with the win and that we could turn the game around,” Stina said, commenting on our ability to come from behind to earn three points late on. “I think we haven’t won here in four years, so it was a good win.

“I think it shows a lot and that’s what we’re capable of. I’m just really proud of how we managed to come back in this game and to go home to London with three points.

“I’m really happy of course to score those two goals.”

I think our Gunners really show-cased a glimpse of what we have to look forward to next season..

Happy with that performance Gooners?

Michelle M

