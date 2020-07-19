“I’m sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with our fans” Mikel Arteta shares all our disappointment

After Arsenal’s fantastic 2-0 win over Manchester City in the semi-final of the FA Cup, Mikel Arteta has admitted his frustration at the club’s fans being unable to watch their team play.

Since the return of football games have been played behind closed doors as a way to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Arsenal has been in fine form of late and in the absence of their fans, they have reached the final of the FA Cup and given themselves a huge chance of ending this season with a trophy.

They are still in the race for a place in the Europa League next season and with much progress happening on the pitch after they earned two wins from two games against tough teams, Arteta has expressed how proud he is of his players and how sad he is that the fans cannot share in the joy with the players.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to BT Sport via BBC: “I’m extremely happy and proud of the players. I’m sad that we can’t enjoy this moment with our fans.

“That’s what you need against this team. You have to make the most of the opportunities and put everybody on the line. They are the best team in Europe in the way they play positionally.

“There’s a great chemistry between them [Arsenal players] and they believe in what we are trying to do and you can see that. Congratulations to them.