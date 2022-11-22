Saka reveals how he got over his Euro 2020 heartbreak

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka scored twice as England beat Iran 6-2 in their Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup opener yesterday.

The attacker has been a mainstay in the team and those goals will come as redemption for him after he missed the vital penalty for the Three Lions in their Euro 2020 final heartbreak against Italy.

Saka endured abuse after the penalty miss, but he also received an outpouring of support from the nation as well as from his coaches and teammates.

He has been in fine form for Arsenal this season and has helped them to sit atop the Premier League table.

The youngster has taken that form to the World Cup. After his brace, he revealed via The Daily Mail:

‘I’m so blessed to have coaching staff here and at Arsenal, my family and friends put their arm around me.

‘The love from my family, my teammates and the nation helped put me back in a good place. To feel that love from everyone around me feels really good and made me believe in myself to go again so every time I get the chance to wear an England shirt I give 110 per cent so I can make the nation proud.’

Saka has been one of the finest players in the England senior national team since he broke into it and we expect him to keep performing well for them.

The attacker will now be full of confident after his goals against Iran and could be a key player for England in the competition.

