“I’m so happy for him.” Mikel Arteta defends Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was on the brink of becoming a villain for Arsenal on his return to the team in yesterday’s match against Brentford.

The former Gunners’ number one was back in goal because David Raya was ineligible and had a good game. After the fixture, we can all praise him for making at least two stunning saves to ensure Arsenal had a chance to win.

However, he had earlier put his teammates in difficulty after his howler helped the Bees equalise. Eventually, Arsenal ground out a 2-1 win, and Ramsdale could sleep well after the game. Mikel Arteta has now defended his goalkeeper.

After the fixture, the Arsenal gaffer said, as quoted by Sky Sports:

“A special day. Really top opponent in front of us. Conceding the goal made life more difficult, it was a beautiful challenge in the second half, but we were so insistent and determined.

“That’s the courage Aaron has. His personality. Mistakes are part of football. I’m so happy for him and we won the game”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale will feel he was the luckiest man alive last night because if the game had ended in a draw, he would have received a lot of stick for his mistake.

But he had a good game overall, and clubs interested in his signature will be impressed by what they saw.