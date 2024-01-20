“I’m so happy” Gabriel Martinelli reacts to Arsenal’s win against Crystal Palace

Gabriel Martinelli expressed delight following Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Crystal Palace, where his brace played a role in the win.

Arsenal, having lost three consecutive games leading up to this match, was expecting another challenging encounter. However, Crystal Palace performed surprisingly poorly, allowing the Gunners to secure a comfortable victory without being at their best.

While the result may seem flattering, it was a much-needed win for Arsenal as they were desperate to return to form. Martinelli, initially starting the game on the bench, made a significant impact when he came on in the final minutes, contributing two late goals to seal the impressive victory.

After the match, the Brazilian said to the BBC:

“I’m so pleased for the team. I think we needed a performance like that. I’m here to help the team even if I only play one, two or three minutes.

“Today, I had the opportunity to score two and I’m so happy with the team and the performance.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was a fixture we had to win because of how poor we ended 2023, and we did.

The boys know only wins will do now as we chase Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the league table.

