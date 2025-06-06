“I’m so proud” Delight as key man signs a new Arsenal deal

Gabriel has officially extended his contract at Arsenal, underlining both his commitment to the club and his belief in the project being developed at the Emirates. The Brazilian defender has shown consistent improvement since joining the Gunners and is now regarded as one of the Premier League’s most dependable centre-backs.

His partnership with William Saliba has become one of the most respected defensive duos in English football. When both are fit and available, their combined presence at the back brings stability and confidence to the Arsenal defence. As a result, the club is eager to keep both players beyond their current deals, with negotiations ongoing to secure an extension for Saliba as well.

Gabriel’s renewal has been confirmed by Arsenal Media, which reports that the defender has agreed to a new long-term contract. His decision to remain at the club reflects the trust he has in the direction Arsenal are heading under their current leadership and vision for the future.

A Clear Message of Loyalty

Following the announcement, Gabriel expressed his pride and joy at remaining with Arsenal. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said, “It’s an amazing club and I’m so proud to sign a new contract. I love this club, I love the fans, my teammates, I love this stadium. I’m so proud and thank you for all the support.

“I arrived here as a young player, and [now it’s] almost five years at this club. I’m so happy, and I’ve learned a lot here. I’m so proud of myself, and as well, to have worn the captain’s armband sometimes in this club.”

Strengthening the Core of the Squad

Gabriel’s commitment sends a positive signal to both supporters and potential new signings. With key figures like him choosing to stay, it reinforces Arsenal’s ambitions of competing consistently at the highest level. The Gunners are building for the long term, and keeping one of their most influential defenders is a significant step in maintaining continuity and quality within the squad. As the summer progresses, securing Saliba’s future will now become a top priority.

