‘I’m Still Convinced He’ll Hit 20’ – Former Gunner Tips Gyökeres to Shine

After two blistering seasons at Sporting CP, where he scored an astonishing 97 goals, Arsenal splashed £63.8 million to bring Viktor Gyökeres to north London.

In him, Mikel Arteta saw the Dusan Vlahovic, Ivan Toney, or Alexander Isak-type striker he had long sought following Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit in 2022.

Unfortunately, ten games into his Arsenal career, the Swede is yet to hit the ground running. With just three goals to his name, it has been a frustrating start.

While his overall play has impressed and he has been a constant nuisance to defenders, his lack of goals has drawn criticism. Some doubt he will deliver the haul he was signed for, but Arsenal’s No. 9 has a former Gunner backing him to come good.

20-Plus Goals Loading

Speaking on talkSPORT, Perry Groves expressed his belief in Gyökeres’ goalscoring potential.

“Well, I’ve got a cheeky little side bet on with Charlie George, a proper Arsenal legend I see at the games,” Groves said.

“I said Gyökeres would get 20 Premier League goals. If you’re playing up front for Arsenal, with the chances we create, any decent centre-forward should.

“The players need to get used to him being in the box, and he’s got to be more vocal. If you’re in the box and the wingers aren’t finding you, you’d have a word, wouldn’t you? So maybe he needs to build that understanding.

“But let’s be honest, if he scores 25 Premier League goals and we don’t win the title, he’ll still get stick.

“If he scores 15 and we win the title, no one bats an eyelid. So I’m still convinced he’ll hit 20.”

Too Early to Judge

Seven league games in, it is far too soon to label Gyökeres a flop.

Critics may be quick to write him off, but aside from the goals, he has impressed in other areas. Arsenal can still help him rediscover his scoring touch – Bukayo Saka certainly had a lot of praise for his teammate.

Arteta must remind his players they now have a clinical striker, someone who can make life easier in the final third. They need to keep feeding him in the box, keep creating chances, and he will do the rest.

And while it may seem minor, Gyökeres should now be on penalty duties. Had he taken the spot-kick against West Ham, it might have lifted his spirits and restored the confidence he clearly needs.

What are your thoughts on Gyokeres?

Daniel O

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…