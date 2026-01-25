“I’m sure about that.” Manager says Arsenal loanee destined to be a top player

Ethan Nwaneri was introduced straight into the Olympique starting XI at the weekend and marked the occasion by scoring one of the goals in their three-one victory against Lens. It was an impressive debut performance and an early indication that the decision to send him away from Arsenal on loan is already paying dividends.

Nwaneri has long been regarded as an exceptional talent, but opportunities at the Emirates have been limited. The loan move was therefore a calculated decision designed to provide him with regular minutes at a high level. Arsenal were mindful of the need to place him in an environment where his development would be prioritised, rather than allowing his progress to stall through a lack of game time.

A carefully chosen development pathway

Roberto De Zerbi is widely respected for his work with young players, and his reputation played a key role in Arsenal agreeing to the move. The club believe that working under such a manager will accelerate Nwaneri’s growth more effectively than many other potential destinations. By joining Olympique Marseille, he has stepped into one of the leading sides in France, where expectations are high, and competition is intense.

The early signs suggest the move has been well judged. Nwaneri’s goal against Lens proved decisive and underlined his ability to make an immediate impact. It was not simply a personal milestone, but a contribution that helped his new team secure an important result against direct rivals.

Early praise from the manager

De Zerbi was quick to highlight the young attacker’s potential after the match. Speaking as quoted by Metro Sport, he expressed strong confidence in Nwaneri’s future. He said, ‘Ethan will become a top player, I’m sure about that.

‘You can see the quality, the impact… he’s so good, same for [fellow January signing] Quinten Timber.’

Such praise from a manager of De Zerbi’s standing will only boost confidence. While it is still early days, Nwaneri’s start in France suggests he is well placed to benefit from this loan spell and return to Arsenal as a more complete and confident player.