“I’m sure he’ll be interested” Campbell says Arteta will be attracted to managing Barcelona

Kevin Campbell reckons that Mikel Arteta will be tempted to leave Arsenal and manage Barcelona if the Catalans are serious about making him their manager.

Arteta has been the boss of Arsenal since 2019 and was surprisingly linked to the Barcelona job this summer as the Catalans prepared for a new presidential election.

Joan Laporta won the election and now the future of Ronald Koeman is shrouded in doubt.

The Dutchman could be ditched and a romantic return for Arteta has been touted as one of the many possibilities.

Arteta has presided over Arsenal’s worst Premier League finish in 25 years, but his team has looked very good in some games.

They have struggled due to inconsistencies, but their last few games of the campaign showed that his team can put together a run of wins if they play at their best level.

Arteta would be a surprising pick for the Barcelona job, but Campbell is certain that he would be interested in becoming their next manager if the chance arises.

He told Football Insider: “When you actually look at the job he’s doing and where the club are going, it hasn’t been free-flowing all the time but there has been progress made.

“Even experienced managers have struggled to get the dressing room at Arsenal right. So he deserves some praise.

“He’s got rid of the Ozils of this world, which could have been a trapdoor for him. The club is moving in the right direction.

“People on the outside will look at him and say he’s done a really good job at a difficult time at the club.

“So he will be coveted by people. Whether they will pull the trigger or not, I don’t know. But the way Barcelona finished the season, Robert Koeman might be on borrowed time.

“I’m sure he’ll be interested in Barcelona but he’s started a project and he’s only 18 months into it. It’s in his blood.”