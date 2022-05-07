“I’m sure Spurs will be saying” Former Gunner pinpoints weak spot in the Arsenal team

Former Arsenal star, Ray Parlour, has pinpointed Nuno Tavares as weak link in the current Arsenal team.

The defender joined the club in the summer as a backup to Kieran Tierney, but he hasn’t looked ideal in this campaign.

He has delivered arguably the shakiest performances among Arsenal’s defenders all season.

With Tierney constantly getting injured, the club has been forced to rely on him in several matches, but he hardly covers himself in glory.

Parlour believes the left-back will give Tottenham an outlet to launch an attack at Arsenal when both clubs meet.

He tells TalkSport: “I worry about the full-back areas.

“Tierney is brilliant if he stays fit. He’s been injured quite often in an Arsenal shirt.

Defensively, he’s (Tavares) not the best if I’m being honest. He’s got to improve on that.

“He’s better in a three at the back, when he plays wing-back. But he’s vulnerable at left-back.

“And I’m sure Spurs will be saying; ‘Well OK, let’s play down the left-hand side and Tavares.’

“They might get a bit of joy down that side when they play them next Thursday.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 22, Tavares can still become a much better player, and Arsenal signed him because of his potential.

However, we need players that will deliver top performances immediately. With that in mind, he risks losing his place in the team soon if he doesn’t start doing better.

He needs to prove his worth in the remaining matches of the season to avoid making the club sign another left-back.

