I’m sure that Bellerin would like to see the back of some Arsenal fans..

Bellerin Deserves The Last Laugh by Dan Smith
When I read that Hector Bellerin was being linked with PSG and Juventus, it highlighted how frustrated I have become with a section of the Arsenal fanbase.
My initial thoughts were not how a transfer would affect Arsenal, but how some Gooners deserved the irony of watching the worst Gunners side in decades while the Spaniard lifts a title in France or Italy.
I believe that in the long term, good things happen to good people. That’s why, while not enjoying the subsequent years, it was perhaps only fair that, given how some treated him, that Arsene Wenger can now watch us go backwards. Frankly, some supporters needed to be educated.
You see as much as I think Football is a Beautiful Game, it is just a game.
My desire for three points isn’t bigger than a human’s right to be respected at all times.
Bellerin moved to London at 16, has become an adult at the Emirates and has always spoke with class and eloquence about the club. He’s done nothing to deserve some of the verbal abuse he receives, and it now seems that next to Xhaka, he has to be exceptional to get any credit.
As an example, more has been mentioned about how he was out of position for a goal in our recent win over Leeds, than the fact that he scored a goal himself!
My favourite remains last season when Pepe scored a great goal, and it was decided that one single moment proved that the winger played better with Bellerin behind him.
Of course the sport is all about opinions. If you don’t rate a player, that’s your prerogative. But I can show you some comments which are personal.
When we lose, the Spaniard’s interest in modelling is brought up, like the concept of a 25-year-old male having a passion for fashion makes other adults blush.
There seems a real bitterness about his desire to spread awareness about environmental issues. A pledge to plant 3000 trees after every win is mocked when we lose but never brought up when we win.
I often talk about that next generation of fans being wrongly educated by social media on how a fan should behave.
Here is a young man in his twenties being called the C word (by those older then him) for having his own beliefs, and no one is telling the individual that he’s the moron because he needs to use that language to insult someone who wants to look after the planet. I know which one I would want my niece or nephew copying?
You want to know why Fan Channels will never be accepted as ‘modern media’? How many times have Sky Sports picked on a football player for how they dress or someone’s lifestyle? They wouldn’t or can’t.
Even when Bellerin got recalled by Spain, some of his own fans were simply nasty about it.
Here is a player who has recovered from two serious injuries to get back to the level where his country might want to use him again, and he gets trolled for that? It begs the question what has the full back done wrong?
Has he lost the pace he had as a teenager? Yeah, but that is because of injuries. He didn’t do that on purpose!
It’s funny when an Eduardo, Diaby, Rosicky, Wilshere, Cazorla, etc got injuries which stole their powers, they got sympathy.
Up to Wilshere’s final game, fans wanted him to get a new contract even when it was obvious he couldn’t play two games a week. Even when West Ham released him, there were calls to bring the midfielder ‘home’.
So I ask myself ‘what’s the difference?’
Like Wilshere, he graduated from our youth team and has been with us for a decade, so you can’t question his loyalty.
Have spells on the side-lines made him less of a talent? Maybe. Yet the names above grew in popularity because of that.
He’s always been a professional, never brings the badge into disrepute (even when admitting the dressing room are aware of the likes of AFTV).
So what it is?
First let me clarify this post is aimed towards the minority. How uncomfortable with what I’m about to write makes feel, you will show your guilt if you have any.
Bullies don’t like being pushed back!
Ask yourself, when angry, why is there the need for some people to reference another man’s dress sense and social activities?
What does that have to do with football anyway?
When Aubameyang has a perceived poor display (and he’s had plenty this campaign) have you ever heard any mockery of his love for super heroes, comics or wrestling?
Ask yourself why?
A 25-year-old saving the planet, a 31-year-old wearing the WWE title dressed as Spider Man.
Which one is more mature?
Don’t get me wrong, I’m near the same age as our captain and have the same passions, but I equally don’t have a problem how anyone chooses to live as long as it’s lawful. Some do though and it’s double standards.
Why is what one player does in his free time constantly brought up when we lose, but only him?
For a start Marvel and WWE are mainstream, whereas planting trees isn’t something most 25-year-olds are associated with. In other words, some find it hard to relate to those hobbies. A 25-year-old who is a vegan and, on the catwalk, …. It’s different.
The majority of people shrug their shoulders and don’t care, they embrace the world is a better place for originality, the world would be boring if we were all the same.
Other small-minded people can’t cope with someone being different. Makes them feel uncomfortable. So they pick, mock, laugh, taunt, patronize – all under the mask of it being football.
Yet again, ask why it’s never brought up by an AFTV host when we play well, only when someone is angry? It’s called passive aggressiion……
When a rant is going on, the mask starts to slip and suddenly you’re asking, ‘what’s a fashion show or planting a tree got to do with anything?’
Wait a moment …. Treating someone differently based on how they dress, where they work, their interests or their opinion of the world? Isn’t there a word for that? A word that is hard to prove.
If I was Bellerin, I wouldn’t want to play for these fans.
Yes, it’s the minority, but when your love for the badge is the only factor when weighing up a move then it’s a shame the minority ruin it for the rest.
He would get better pay elsewhere, play with better talent and (especially in Paris) could enhance his other projects. Not even in the prime of his career, he’s got the motivation to prove people wrong.
Here’s what happens…. We will get 30-50million for Bellerin, half of which will sit in the bank. We will play Maitland Niles there or buy a cheap replacement. The same fans who drive Bellerin out of the club will then refuse to admit we have gone backwards that little bit more. Meanwhile Bellerin spends the rest of his twenties lifting trophies.
And you know what?…… Some fans deserve it to happen…
Be kind in the comments
Dan
Good Article Dan
I don’t think some of our fan base actually realise that he is homegrown and that’s quite a valuable asset to have especially in these trying times ,i keep reading we should sign this and that player it seems without the general knowledge how a team can operate.
Could we do better than Bellerin ? Yes ..
I would like to think the club are looking at other positions first because the right back slot is the least of our worry’s .
I will add ,more goals have come from our left this season .
Bellerin and Tierney are our best attacking fullbacks. They aren’t great in defending, but their dribbling skills are the best at Arsenal and they’re our main wingers
Soares is also skillful, but he’s slower than Bellerin. Maitland-Niles might be able to be a better attacking RB, but he doesn’t seem to want that role
I believe both Bellerin and Tierney would perform better if we get a better CF. Having said that, I wouldn’t be disappointed if Bellerin is sold for 40 M, but not less than that
Tierney isn’t “great in defending?” I think many here would say he is a solid defender as a FB and willing to do the dirty work.
Actually a bit surprised you would equate Bellerin and Tierney in terms of defending. For me, there is a big difference between them defending, Tierney being miles ahead defensively.
I didn’t get that also. I think Tierney is one of our best defenders who is equally good going forward. The Lille management has to be praised and admired when they got 72 millions for Pepe and Celtic getting 25 while it should have been the other way around.
Bellerin would make a good right winger. One season he was making more assists than Ozil
My issue with Bellerin is this one simple issue; he is a defender who is poor at defending. All the years he has been at Arsenal, can anyone say with a straight face he has improved defensively?
He still gets caught out of position repeatedly; Bellerin is a RB who job is to defend first. For the love of everything holy, he STILL can’t manage a decent cross after years playing the position. How often does he win headers? How often is he successful defending 1-1 situations?
He’s a great guy; socially conscious, charitable, liked in the clubhouse. But he simply can’t defend or be bothered to polish that aspect of his game.
Tierney has shown how below par Hector is as a defender. Seeing him laughing and smiling with Cedric and Luiz after that loss says a lot IMHO.
Probably should have sold him this Summer when the offers were high.
Can we resign Giroud please!
Considering his body type how can that guy score such beautiful goals?
Because he’s a very good striker, come target man.
I’ve long banged the “Ollie G” drum on here, and of course got the “donkey” & “lamp post” predictable responses.
Other more considered comments pointed out that in their opinion re-signing Ollie would be a retrogressive step – of course it would.
My point was always, I wish it never came to him leaving in the first place.
His decision was of course based purely on seeking first team football on a regular basis – have Chelsea provided this ?
But when selected, they know he is very capable of delivering either in terms of goals, or to play off.
I honestly believe if we still had Ollie G as a SQUAD member, we would be say 8 points better off (this based on some of the games we have resorted to simply throwing crosses into the box to precisely no one).
This player is seriously underrated, and was too often disrespected at our place.
He’s not too shabby for France either !
A World Cup winner and not as a passenger!
Great article mate 👏👏
“I often talk about that next generation of fans being wrongly educated by social media on how a fan should behave.”
This also applies to people not just sports fans, social media is educating people utterly wrong in most walks of live, turning people narcissistic, unempathetic dicks, Its poison.
Permit a digression guys.
David Alaba is a free agent in the summer. Shouldn’t Arsenal be doing whatever it takes to bring him to us?
Him and Tierney as our LB options! What a dream!
Alaba wants +300k a week..
The article was RIGHT enough in its general comments about certainunfair commenst to Bellerin but misses the point and deliberately so, I suspect. No sensible fan argues that Bellerin is not a good person. But this is a fan site and Dans article discusses comments that I have VERY rarely indeed ever seen on JA.
ALL THAT CONCERNS TRUE FANS IS THAT BELLERIN AS A PLAYER IS SUB STANDARD AND NEEDS TO LEAVE US. No amount of tree planting or any other of his non football accomplishments changes that fact by an iota.
So Dans article misses the salient point IMO!
You are the one who has missed the point. Not deliberately, I suspect. The article talk about people making fun of his trees planting and fashion when they are not satisfied with his performance on the pitch.
If one is not satisfied with his contribution in the team one can say so, without insulting him and mocking his activities outside of football. That is what I understood from the article.
Further to my above post which was about Bellerin AND supposed abuse of him on THIS site. DAN did actually only mention AFTV when quoting abuse.
Well, though I do not say he is wrong, it seems rather unfair to blame this site for the low life ranters on THAT site who are frankly a disgrace to our fanbase but for who WE on JA are NOT RESPONSIBLE.
It seems to me that WE on JA are being lumped together with those cretins on AFTV. I consider this out of order and untrue, DAN SMITH. Should you article not have been specifically addreesed to THEM, as I think it ought.
This article isnt specifically about JA and AFTV, he mentions social media also jon, where he probably receives heaps of abuse like a lot of players, twitter etc is A LOT worse than JA.
He’s a poor defender average attacking fullback and vulnerable to being caught out of position .. should have been sold … Cedric better in all depts could have brought in a promising youngster
Bellerin seems like a really nice guy, unfortunately he’s a terrible footballer, and that’s what fans will judge him on, and rightly so.
In regards to the verbal abuse he has received from some of our fans, well it comes with the territory doesn’t it? I would happily accept verbal abuse on the odd occasion, if in return I was being paid obscene amounts of money for being consistently poor at my job.
I’m against the verbal abuse completely but the world is becoming way too soft nowadays.
Learn to shrug things off, if you are truly happy with yourself then what others say doesn’t matter at all.
Everyone is way too offended by everything….the world is filled with great people as well as a@sholes! Not everyone will be nice to you! Not difficult to understand.
I get what your saying martinelli, but I’d argue it’s pretty different for these guys than the common person, we never experience say 1000+ people coming on to your page calling you all the names under the sun for a bad day at work, would be pretty demoralising.
Just don’t go on social media, problem solved.
Or people on social media could just not abuse people ?
Yes look i definitely I agree. If I had any kind of fame I’d definitely not want social media as it would likely be demoralising.
As harsh as it sounds and even though it shouldn’t be,it’s a part of the job now.
Yeah definitely agree man, I’m a run of the mill peasant and I steer well clear of social media lol
Don’t have social media so the only thing I’ve seen thats been said about him is his loss of pace and defensive ability.
Only 1 issue with Bellerin, he doesn’t defend well.
People probably spoke more about his being out of position than the goal he scored because his primary role is defending, that’s pretty self explanatory.
We also need to get some money for someone at some stage or should we keep everyone until their contract has run down?
The hate for Bellerin is unjustifiable. We are going backwards because we sell better players and buy worse ones. Typical example:
Sell Mkhitaryan and buy Willian
Sell Coquelin and buy Xhaka
Sell Iwobi and buy Pepe
Sell Sczesney/Fabianski and buy Leno
Sell Martinez and buy Runarsson
The list goes on and we’ll never improve if we don’t appreciate what we have
Agree with all your examples except the Sczesney/Fabianski vs Leno. It’s not even close between those, Leno everyday and twice on Sunday.
Sczesney always had a Mustafi/Luiz type brain fart every game, and “Flappy-iansky” pretty much speaks for itself.
Otherwise, well said, great point, and nice examples.
Some people here cant stop hating on leno. Sure if it wasnt 4 him last season and auba we would have finished at a bad place
Is Fabianski really better than Leno?
There is no actual “hate” that I have seen for BELLERIN on JA. We on JA are NOT to blame for what some on AFTV say. There IS genuine criticism of Bellerin as a player on JA, which is fair comment and allowable.
“HATE” IS SOMETHING VERY DIFFERENT FROM CRITICISM. It would help if YOU knew the difference.