“I’m telling you, put the money down now” Arsenal urged to sign Odegaard alternative

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal should sign Nabil Fekir in the summer if the Frenchman is available for the right price.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for him as the alternative to Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard has been on loan at the Emirates since the last transfer window.

The Norwegian has been in fine form for the Gunners and they want him to remain beyond the current campaign.

But they don’t have such an agreement with Real Madrid and the Spaniards might keep him on his return in the summer.

Arsenal will try to sign him again, if that doesn’t happen, they will have to look for another player to fill the void that he would leave behind.

Fekir has been linked and could be available for a cut-price deal and Campbell says the Gunners have to sign him if he is truly valued at just under £30m.

“Fekir is a real handful,” he told Football Insider.

“He can score goals, he can create, he is strong, quick and has a wand of a left foot.

“I was hearing he is available for £26million, I’m telling you, put the money down now. He is a top player. £26million? Arsenal, put the money down now because that is a very reasonable price.”