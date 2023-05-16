Here is why I’m tipping Victoria Pelova to be a star for Arsenal Women next season

Victoria Pelova Is A Player To Watch Come The 2022–23 Season; Here’s Why

I guess it is safe to say Jonas Eidevall’s project for the Arsenal Women is progressing well. There’s really nothing to complain about the Swede’s work at Meadow Park. The Arsenal boss is articulate in his plans. Some say Arsenal didn’t have a successful 2023 January transfer window because we didn’t pick up a top striker to replace the injured Viv Miedema, but they are wrong considering how important Victoria Pelova, a January signing, has emerged to be.

The Dutch sensation has really established himself as a key element in what Eidevall is doing at Arsenal. “It’s fantastic news that we’ve signed Victoria. I think she’s one of the most exciting young players in the game, and she will add dynamism and energy to our midfield. I’m looking forward to working with Victoria, and I think our supporters are going to love watching her in an Arsenal shirt,” said Eidevall back in January when her deal was confirmed.

Since being unveiled as a Gunner, the 23-year-old has gone on to make 12 starts out of the 19 match days she’s been available. She has yet to get the numbers with 1 goal and 2 assists that her Ajax stats showed she could (in 8 league games this season, she managed 3 goals and 2 assists; last season, she managed 6 goals and 8 assists in 24 games), but she’s really been a joy to watch. Her ability to play in tight spaces, her versatility at midfield, and her ability to also feature as a right winger have come in handy for Eidevall as he tweaks his tactics due to injuries.

The way the 2019 World Cup finalist has established herself at Arsenal, I bet with a good pre-season she could be incredibly good next season now that she has settled into the squad.

Have you been as impressed as I’ve been in the recent games?

