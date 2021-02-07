I’m tired of being told I’m negative when Arsenal are terrible…

Okay peeps …I’m tired… by Dan Smith

I’m tired of being told I’m negative just because I didn’t think it was a good idea to rest players in the FA Cup, when it was obvious Arsenal’s League season was over.

I’m bored of being told I have an agenda, just because I want our owner to invest in one of our worst squads in our history instead of making money and being told January was a great transfer window.

I’m fed up with being called names for suggesting our youngsters are good but not yet great (look at Saka’s assist and goal record – it’s not great).

I’m bemused when I read how we are making great strides and can compete with Liverpool and Man City as we drop down the table.

I maintain that I don’t understand how I’m meant to write about Arsenal in 2021 and be expected to be positive.

By the end of the weekend we could in the bottom half of the table. For that to be the case in February and be expected to write positive articles, I simply can’t do it.

I simply think there are readers who whatever happens just want to hear how great Arsenal are and how they are going to be the Champions in the near future.

Last weekend we were boasting that IF we won, we’d ONLY be 7 points behind Man United. When I asked is that how far standards have dropped, I was told very rudely that I didn’t have a clue.

Well now we are ONLY 14 points behind Man United!

One reader told me we would be favourites for the title in March, which is so arrogant and so delusional it’s frustrating. Because in reality, only when we admit how terrible things are, will we see change.

I’m bored of our reactionary fan base. We win a few games and suddenly Arteta is better than Arsene Wenger, when we lose it’s Arteta out … and so we go… back and forth…

I can’t keep reading how we are making progress and being told I’m blind if I don’t see it..

Sorry!

Dan Smith