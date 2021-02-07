I’m tired of being told I’m negative when Arsenal are terrible…

Okay peeps …I’m tired… by Dan Smith
I’m tired of being told I’m negative just because I didn’t think it was a good idea to rest players in the FA Cup, when it was obvious Arsenal’s League season was over.
I’m bored of being told I have an agenda, just because I want our owner to invest in one of our worst squads in our history instead of making money and being told January was a great transfer window.
I’m fed up with being called names for suggesting our youngsters are good but not yet great (look at Saka’s assist and goal record – it’s not great).
I’m bemused when I read how we are making great strides and can compete with Liverpool and Man City as we drop down the table.
I maintain that I don’t understand how I’m meant to write about Arsenal in 2021 and be expected to be positive.
By the end of the weekend we could in the bottom half of the table. For that to be the case in February and be expected to write positive articles, I simply can’t do it.
I simply think there are readers who whatever happens just want to hear how great Arsenal are and how they are going to be the Champions in the near future.
Last weekend we were boasting that IF we won, we’d ONLY be 7 points behind Man United. When I asked is that how far standards have dropped, I was told very rudely that I didn’t have a clue.
Well now we are ONLY 14 points behind Man United!
One reader told me we would be favourites for the title in March, which is so arrogant and so delusional it’s frustrating. Because in reality, only when we admit how terrible things are, will we see change.
I’m bored of our reactionary fan base. We win a few games and suddenly Arteta is better than Arsene Wenger, when we lose it’s Arteta out … and so we go… back and forth…
I can’t keep reading how we are making progress and being told I’m blind if I don’t see it..
Sorry!
Dan Smith
32 CommentsAdd a Comment
If you’re prepared to support a club that’s worse than it has ever been since the prem began, be prepared to see it fold in the next 10 years.
Then you’ll end up supporting a club that you know you’ll have some say over how it’s run.
Agreed no progress is being made, we’re actually getting worse.. it’s getting very hard to back Arteta after 9 wins and 10 defeats.. I never wanted Arteta in the first place, Arsenal is not a job for a rookie assistant, we need an experienced seasoned manager to clean this mess up.
You are right Dan, we are not making progress. Arteta has been here over a year and our football is even more uncertain than under Emery. It is not the team, we have enough good players. We have a rookie manager, an apprentice managing a team who used to be one of the world’s great teams. Arteta should be making us dominant, assertive and powerful….that’s HIS job description. He hasn’t got the faintest. He is lost. Willian when he could have used Martinelli????? The players he has sent away are dominating for their new teams. He purely picks favourites, and not the most suitable….his man management seems to me bottom of the rung. He’s sent good players packing. Are supporters in denial. It’s been there, mostly every week, for over a year. C’mon it’s plain to see….every week.
“The players he has sent away are dominating for their new teams”
Exactly who are you referring too with this statement? Please don’t say willock because he scored on his debut lol
Defund
You can’t tell me you are not keeping up with the news. Maybe you are. Saliba, Guendouzi. You may not like them, but that is a fact, they are a singled out as doing well for their clubs. Methinks you would gladly challenge reality and are in denial. Dan is on point too. We are not improving at all.
I never said anything about us improving lol, Guendouzi is doing well I’d hardly use the word “dominating”, AMN and willock have played two whole matches for there new clubs respectively, so again hardly “dominating” lol, methinks you need to google what reality means pal.
I think he might be referring to AMN man of the match for WBA today, Willock man of the match for Newcastle yesterday, Saliba player of the month for Nice……..etc.
Right so one man of the match award a piece is dominating… gotcha
Wilock wasnt man of the match
Almiron.was ?
Dan yeah I just checked, every west Brom player got a 7 rating, kane MOM, and yes almirion got MOM for toon yesterday lol
West brom lost 2-0 ?
And Guendouzi got another manager sacked
Admin has been crafty here lol.
This was meant to be an introduction to why I wouldn’t be writing about Villa
Then I had a list about something else
They cut out list lol
So now I sound even more negative
😂😂
Hustled
You don’t sound negative, you sound like you are telling the truth.
Well written sir, a good read.
And if you dare criticise certain players you are attacked by certain fans here. Seems to be favourites on here as there is with MA.
MA has an ego issue. He genuinely believes he is doing everything perfectly and just bad luck is stopping us. So why, in his mind,should he change his ways like playing Willian if he’s doing nothing wrong.
There’s also a massive victim mentality with Arsenal from the fans all the way to the manager. If you think you are z victim, you will be. Weak mindsets
On a slightly unrelated note…I miss Rosicky! Great attitude, loved the game and played beautifully. Pity about injuries but he epitomised what playing for Arsenal should be about.
I think we have a team that should be in top 6, despite the horrible recruitment of late.
10 defeats in 23 matches is just unacceptable, yet it is accepted at Arsenal FC.
Well Dan welcome to the club. You probably know more about football than the majority of us but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see that the manager is way over his head.
Some of us have been saying it for months. Not only he is clueless when it comes to coaching, his vindictive attitude destroys morale and discourages players. Money wise, he has cost the club more than any other manager ever with nothing to show for it.
That said he is not to blame. The owner gave him the key to the kingdom and the fans are oblivious to loosing. As long as they keep paying for tickets, TV and memorabilia, the horror show goes on.
Booooring! 😴😴. Here we go again. Impatient people. Microwave fans want things to happen in an instant.
Impatient
Don’t think anyone is asking for the title or even top.4
But there has to be a point where you admit ,we are not meeting standards
Impatient ? It’s not wrong to say 10th in Feb is unacceptable
I keep hearing ‘the players MA sent away are dominating their teams’ please who are these players? MG? SALIBA? TORREIRA? KOLASINAC? come on, they’re average in even in small clubs. There’s nothing they could have done. They were all here under unai when they almost got us relegated bar SALIBA. Most of these players are average, the Aston Villa team we played is on the same as we are but with a better midfield. How many of our players will walk into their team? Most of us still looking at Arsenal as though we still have the likes of Henry, viera, adams, Fabregas etc. Our players now are no where near that quality yet we keep expecting them to go unbeaten. Wake up pals, our current team is a mid table team if they can get top four, it will be the same as westham or Everton doing the same, it will be abnormal. We need to build gradually to get close to where we used to be.
This is what happens when an inexperienced coach with poor man management skills tries to kill creativity in favor of pre-programmed robots playing to a script.
Add an inexperienced director in Edu and an absent owner who isn’t in it to win titles.
Mix those ingredients, boil it over fan’s constant ire, and you get $hit stew. Only Arteta seems surprised by this steaming crock of $hit.
Dan, don’t worry, this part of being an Arsenal fan, so many different things happening but not sure they are all the right ones, you keep writing because aslong as you are receiving any comments, it shows people are reading it, we are in a bad place with bad players but some light at the end of the tunnel in the youth players.
I was against us getting Arteta simply because he had no managerial experience. I even preferred the likes of Ancelloti and Rafa Benitez over Arteta. They both have experience and won Champions League. They weren’t my top picks but just saying
However, I backed him once we got him and after winning FA Cup and getting Partey my hopes were high but he just isn’t good enough and hasn’t improved us
I also think the board is getting in our way.
Unai wanted Zaha…Board wanted Pepe
Instead of an experienced manager the board chose Arteta
talking about Partey, how many games has he played for us?, just asking, losing your best players to injuries all the time disrupt plans and MA is not excepted, KT in yesterday game, might ended better, because we would have exploited the left better
its good to ask questions Dan, but been overly critical of the situation and going overboard is a little below the bet.
i disagree with most of your thought but ill never refer to you as been negative, its your opinion, its good to have different opinions on issues.
The club seems to be going backward but that reality, utd went through same after Sir Ferguson left, i think we need to have patience and wake up to the reality that we are not what we used to be, though MA is a rookie manager, he is learning fast and making effort, lets stay with him and hope he get things right fast. am against changing manager everytime. we had loads of negative issues when he took over, we seems to be getting out of them, and the pattern of play has improved, lets looks at the positive, its not all gloomy
I share your frustrations Dan, but those of us with a lot more miles on the clock, are not at all surprised by our lack of progress, as we realized the magnitude of the task awaiting Arteta or indeed any Manager following on from the latter years of the Wenger regime and the brief Emery stay when huge errors of judgement were made by our highly paid Management, which includes our pathetic recruitment team.When you analyse the calibre of player brought in, with the exception of one of two talented youngsters, you quickly realize that it will take at least 2/3 years before we can once again be a force to be reckoned with.First of all , in practical terms, most of the players brought in for heavily inflated fees, are so mediocre that they are more or less unsellable.Secondly the financial impact of the Pandemic has made it impossible for us to buy our way out of trouble.Lastly our Manager, who I support, has been influenced too much in my opinion by Edu who has little real insight into who is likely to be effective in the EPL where pace is essential.Faced with these problems, the fact that we are currently a mid table team is not surprising however much we suggest otherwise.Until the “clearout” is completed, and quick , hungry players are brought in, we will not improve regardless of who is at the helm.Rome wasn’t built in a day so we fans will have to exercise patience until the sky clears and the sun returns.
Great article…..👏👏👏
If we are not deliberate about reviving our club, we will continue falling😔. I do struggle to understand our ambitions as a club. All I hear is top four – what happens to wanting to win the League. What is so special about qualifying for Champions League when you are not challenging for the title – oh! More money. We can’t even win an Europa league title after three years.
I believe a club with Arsenal pedigree should be more ambitious than just wanting top 4 – and our investments should also show these ambitions.
The purpose of transfer windows, I think is for teams to strengthen their squad – I hardly remember the last time Arsenal actually strengthen in a transfer window – maybe when we signed Giroud and co.
Transfer windows should not be about spending big, but spending intelligently – I doubt we do the later.
Who is now Arsenal standard? Certainly some players should be deem not good enough for Arsenal.
Maybe our league position reflects our quality.
I’m in one hundred per cent agreement which is why I wanted arteta out at Xmas but will have to endure another painful 4 months of uninspiring football before it happens … but we do need to talk about kroenke .. and the people who sold out to him … the real source of the decline of the club … what is frustrating is that he will only go if we get bad enough for him to sell which no one wants …
Well, Dan, you are right! Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. For me, this Arsenal team is not yet complete to be challenging for any honours now. Until we get creative players that are good on the ball and mobile and also a complete Striker ( good on feet and aerially), we will remain stagnant. We also need a non sentimental and experienced Manager.
Football is such a very funny enterprise !
Arsenal beat Chelsea roundly on Boxing Day and had a decent run of victories thereafter and everyone is singing Arteta’s praises. He is the man to take us to the promised land
Now after a run of bad results and the slay knives are out again
Personally I’m happy to give the man some more time to see out what he’s trying to do – get rid of the dross and bring in a few more players of his choice
I think next season is probably the right time to judge the man more fairly