“I’m training with world-class players every day” Kyra Cooney-Cross on 1st season at Arsenal Women

I’m not sure if we ever realise just how wonderful our Arsenal Women’s squad is. We have a world-class squad with players like Alessia Russo, Beth Mead, and Leah Williamson, as well as a top coach in Jonas Eidevall, and we will be the first WSL club to call the club’s main stadium our home ground.

Arsenal is a fantastic team, so it’s no surprise that Kyra Cooney-Cross, speaking about her first season as a Gunner, couldn’t help but marvel at how wonderful it was to be at the club even though she wasn’t playing much. Kyra explains that, as a new Gunner, you must be patient and enjoy your time practicing with the club’s world-class players.

The Arsenal midfielder said “I wasn’t getting much minutes, but you just have to be patient.

Even if I’m not playing, I’m training with world-class players every day, like Leah; she’s a great leader; Alessia; and of course, Steph and Caitlin.”

Cooney-Cross has had a fantastic start to life at Arsenal. Even though she wasn’t an instant hit, the more she stayed at the club, the more she became a part of the team. By the end of the season, she had gradually but steadily solidified her place in the starting 11. The hope is that the Matilda’s first-teamer will continue to thrive at the Emirates Stadium next season, as hopefully, from what we’ve seen, that is only the beginning; there is so much more to come.

Notably, Cooney-Cross will represent Australia Women at the Paris Olympics alongside her Gunner national teammates, Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley. Catley will captain the Matilda’s at the Olympics as Chelsea’s Sam Kerr is still rehabilitating from an ACL injury.

