“I’m very aware that I’m not getting any younger” says Arsenal Women midfielder Lia Walti

Lia Walti is an essential member of Jonas Eidevall’s Arsenal Women project. Given her immense talent, it’s criminal not to have her in the starting lineup when she’s fit.

Walti, who captains Switzerland Women, has been a Gunner for nearly 6 years now and has definitely shown her worth. Alongside Kim Little, they have caused havoc for some of the top WSL midfielders. Unfortunately, Walti missed the last few Arsenal fixtures of the season after picking up an injury in mid-May in the 3-1 loss to Chelsea, at Stamford Bridge.

That said, the midfielder, at 31 years old, is a player that some Gooners might consider to be in the later stages of her career. It might be a good idea for Arsenal Women to start considering life after Walti. With the emergence of Kyra Cooney-Cross and Victoria Pelova, it appears that the future of the Arsenal midfield is in good hands.

However, that doesn’t mean this Arsenal team doesn’t require the contributions of Walti and Little anymore. And it’s clear that Walti still has a lot to offer, with plenty of years left to play at the top level, as she revealed.

“That thought hasn’t occurred to me yet. But I’m very aware that I’m not getting any younger. As long as I can play at this level, I’ll keep going. But the business is tough. I’m realistic, but confident that I’ll be playing for many years to come,” Walti revealed on 20min when asked if she’s thought about ending her career.

Switzerland will host the Women’s Euro 2025 tournament, as England did for the Women’s Euro 2022 – where England’s Lionesses won the title, which they will be working hard to defend next year, as reigning champions. And I’m sure Walti will be there to captain her country.

Hopefully we will see more of Lia at the start of the new season – fully recovered and raring to go for our Gunners!

Michelle M

