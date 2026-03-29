“I’m worried” Thomas Tuchel discusses Noni Madueke’s injury

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he is concerned about Noni Madueke after the attacker sustained an injury during England’s match against Uruguay. The winger had been selected to start on the right flank, with Bukayo Saka named among the substitutes.

Madueke has consistently impressed when given opportunities at international level, and he positively began the match. His energy and direct approach caused problems for the opposition, highlighting why he is increasingly trusted within the squad. However, his involvement was cut short after he picked up an injury before half-time, forcing Tuchel to make an early substitution.

Tuchel concerned over injury

The England manager expressed his concern after the game, as reported by Independent Sport, emphasising the importance of Madueke’s contribution before he was forced off. He said, “I’m worried, of course, because I think he was a difference-maker today.

“He started well, he was full of energy, he was ready to go.

“And I think against a team like Uruguay, who relies on one-against-ones, to isolate them there and to go in one-against-ones from every minute out there, the spaces open up and he could have been a key player for us, which he is.

“Very sad and upset and hopefully it’s not a big injury.”

Impact on Arsenal

Madueke’s form has also been notable at Arsenal, where he has become an important attacking option. His recent performances suggest he is in strong condition, making this injury setback particularly concerning for the club.

With crucial fixtures remaining this season, Arsenal will be hoping the issue is not serious. The team are aiming to maintain momentum and compete for honours, and losing a key player at this stage could prove disruptive. As a result, both club and country will be monitoring his recovery closely in the coming days.