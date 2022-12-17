‘I’m worrying for Arsenal’ Rio Ferdinand fears Jesus injury could affect Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus was injured at the World Cup and now faces being out for around three months, a huge blow to Arsenal as they bid to keep winning matches.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table before the World Cup and have been working hard to ensure they can continue winning when league action resumes later this month.

Mikel Arteta’s side did admirably well partly because Jesus was in superb form and the attacker will be missed when they step on the pitch for their next Premier League game.

Rio Ferdinand is worried they might be unable to cope without him.

‘I’m worrying for Arsenal after we go back!’ The BBC World Cup pundit said on his FIVE YouTube show.

‘I’m just saying. Just because of Jesus, that’s all I’m worried about.’

Jesus was our key attacker and his presence on the field made things happen for us even when he did not score.

We will miss him, but football is a team sport, and other members of our squad have also been doing well.

Now is the time for them to step up and show why they deserve to continue playing for the team.

