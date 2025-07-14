“I’m Worth Every Penny” says Top Arsenal Transfer Target

Reinforcing Arsenal’s attack was right at the top of Mikel Arteta’s priority list this summer.

A lack of a reliable goalscorer at crucial moments has, for three consecutive seasons, seen his side fall short in the title race. A prolific striker is needed.

Arsenal appear to have identified their ideal goal machine in Viktor Gyökeres.

Gyökeres has reportedly been doing all he can to push for a move to Arsenal, and the latest reports suggest that there has been some good progress on that front. It seems Gyökeres himself is sending a bold message to the club: break the bank, because I am worth it.

“I’m Definitely One of Them”

In a bid to convince Arsenal he is worth every million they part with for his services, Gyökeres has openly placed himself among the elite.

Asked to rank himself alongside Harry Kane, Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, as quoted by Goal, he stated:

“I’m definitely one of them. It’s hard to classify me, but yes, I’m at the same table as them now. They are extraordinary players, at the top level for many years, who have proven much more than I have. For my part, I have to show that I am capable of maintaining these performances season after season. What I managed to do at Sporting, I am convinced I can achieve anywhere. You haven’t seen the best Gyökeres yet.”

Arsenal Urged to Seal the Deal

If that is not a public nudge for Arsenal to act swiftly, what is?

It is almost as if the Swedish striker is saying: if a proven goalscorer is within reach, why hesitate?

With 54 goals in 52 appearances last season, if Gyökeres can maintain anything close to that form, few would argue with his claim to sit at Europe’s top table.

Here’s hoping that Gyokeres is unveiled as a Gunners soon! Our Gunners depart for preseason in Asia on 19th July!

The unveiling of Gyokeres as a Gunner is expected to be confirmed soon by the club..

Daniel O

